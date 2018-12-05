LITTLETON | Schedule and results for the 2018 D’Evelyn/Littleton girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 5-8, 2018, at D’Evelyn and Littleton high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased. Will be updated as results come in:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 D’EVELYN/LITTLETON GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5



At D’Evelyn High School

Battle Mountain vs. OVERLAND, 4 p.m.

Longmont vs. Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage vs. D’Evelyn, 7 p.m.

At Littleton High School

Summit vs. Elizabeth, 4:30 p.m.

Monarch vs. RGF, 6 p.m.

Resurrection Christian vs. Littleton, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

At D’Evelyn High School

Heritage vs. Northfield, 4 p.m.

OVERLAND vs. Longmont, 5:30 p.m.

Battle Mountain vs. D’Evelyn, 7 p.m.

At Littleton High School

Resurrection Christian vs. Monarch, 4:30 p.m.

RGF vs. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Summit vs. Littleton, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

At D’Evelyn High School

Resurrection Christian vs. Elizabeth, 10 a.m.

Northfield vs. Battle Mountain, 11:30 a.m.

Summit vs. RGF, 1 p.m.

Longmont vs. Heritage, 3 p.m.

Monarch vs. Littleton, 4:30 p.m.

OVERLAND vs. D’Evelyn, 6 p.m.