HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2018 Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off girls basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2018, at Castle View and ThunderRidge high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 CASTLE VIEW/THUNDERRIDGE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Upper bracket

First round: CHEROKEE TRAIL 49, ThunderRidge 36

First round: Broomfield 60, Dakota Ridge 44

Lower bracket

First round: Castle View 49, Pueblo County 33

First round: Mullen 64, Grand Junction 25

Friday, Nov. 30

Championship semifinal: CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Broomfield at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Mullen at Castle View, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Dakota Ridge at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Pueblo County vs. Grand Junction at Castle View, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Placing games

Seventh-place, 1 p.m. at Castle Rock Middle School

Fifth-place, 3 p.m. at Castle Rock Middle School

Third-place, 5 p.m. at Castle View High School

Championship, 7 p.m. at Castle View High School