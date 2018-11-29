HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2018 Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip-Off girls basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2018, at Castle View and ThunderRidge high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:
2018 CASTLE VIEW/THUNDERRIDGE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Upper bracket
First round: CHEROKEE TRAIL 49, ThunderRidge 36
First round: Broomfield 60, Dakota Ridge 44
Lower bracket
First round: Castle View 49, Pueblo County 33
First round: Mullen 64, Grand Junction 25
Friday, Nov. 30
Championship semifinal: CHEROKEE TRAIL vs. Broomfield at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
Championship semifinal: Mullen at Castle View, 7 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Dakota Ridge at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Pueblo County vs. Grand Junction at Castle View, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Placing games
Seventh-place, 1 p.m. at Castle Rock Middle School
Fifth-place, 3 p.m. at Castle Rock Middle School
Third-place, 5 p.m. at Castle View High School
Championship, 7 p.m. at Castle View High School