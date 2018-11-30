SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA | Results and schedule for the 2018 Cardinal Newman Classic girls basketball team being played Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2018, at Cardinal Newman High School. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 CARDINAL NEWMAN CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY, NOV. 29

Upper bracket

First round: Cardinal Newman 78, Encinal 36

First round: Sacred Heart Cathedral 54, Eastside Collegiate Prep 45

Lower bracket

First round: Bishop O’Dowd 51, Cosumnes Oaks 29

First round: REGIS JESUIT 71, Menlo-Atherton 24

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Consolation semifinal: Encinal vs. Eastside Prep, 5 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Cosumnes Oaks vs. Menlo-Atherton, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Sacred Heart Cathedral at Cardinal Newman, 8 p.m.

Championship semifinal: REGIS JESUIT vs. Bishop O’Dowd, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Placing games

Consolation championship, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.