THORNTON | Schedule and results for the 2018 Best In The Nest girls basketball tournament scheduled to be played Dec. 4-8, 2018, at Horizon High School. Will be updated as results come in. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 BEST IN THE NEST GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, DEC. 4

Upper bracket

First round: Lakewood at Horizon, 8 p.m.

First round: Arapahoe vs. Pine Creek, 5 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Holy Family vs. Valor Christian, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Castle View vs. GRANDVIEW, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

Consolation semifinal: Lakewood/Horizon loser vs. Arapahoe/Pine Creek loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Holy Family/Valor Christian loser vs. Castle View/GRANDVIEW loser, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Lakewood/Horizon winner vs. Arapahoe/Pine Creek winner, 8 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Holy Family/Valor Christian winner vs. Castle View/GRANDVIEW winner, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Placing games

Seventh-place, 2 p.m.

Fifth-place, 3:30 p.m.

Third-place, 5 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.