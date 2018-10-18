AURORA | For the first time, all 10 of Aurora’s Class 5A cross country programs will compete in the same regional state-qualifying meet.

The 5A Region 1 boys and girls field set to run Oct. 18 at the Aurora Sports Park (girls race 3 p.m., boys 4 p.m.) will feature Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill all fighting it out with each other (plus Arapahoe and Cherry Creek) for team and individual berths in the Oct. 17 state championship meet.

The Aurora Sports Park course was beneficial for several Aurora teams and individuals in league championship meets last week as the EMAC and Centennial League competed there.

Rangeview’s Luke Sundberg pulled away from Gateway’s Yonas Mogos late to win his first EMAC title Oct. 10 while the Raiders repeated as boys team champions, while the Cherokee Trail girls won the team title and also had the individual winner (Cameron McConnell) Oct. 11. The Overland boys finished in a tie with Cherry Creek, but the Bruins won the crown with a higher-finishing sixth runner.

The Region 1 meet will run simultaneously with the Region 2 meet, which has the girls race at 3:30 p.m. and boys race at 4:30 p.m.

The Grandview and Overland boys were 5A state team qualifiers last season, as were the Cherokee Trail and Grandview girls.

Vista PEAK is the lone team that will compete in a different regional, as the Bison head to the 4A Region 3 meet Oct. 18 at Lyons High School. That meet will be run in conjunction with 5A Region 3, 4A Region 4, 3A Region 3 and 2A Region 1.

The top four teams and all individuals in the top 15 in each regional race qualify for the state meet Oct. 27 at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs.

2018 AURORA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONALS

CLASS 5A REGION 1

Oct. 18 at Aurora Sports Park (girls 3 p.m., boys 4 p.m.)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Cherry Creek

CLASS 4A REGION 3

Oct. 18 at Lyons High School (4A boys, 1:30 p.m., 4A girls 2:30 p.m.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Abraham Lincoln, Alameda International, Arvada, Centaurus, Denver North, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, Niwot, Northfield, Regis Groff (Kipp NE/Strive Rise), Skyview, Standley Lake, Thomas Jefferson