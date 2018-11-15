The cross country season is not quite over for many of Aurora’s best runners, as a large contingent of boys and girls will head to the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest meet Nov. 17 in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The Cherokee Trail girls, the third-place team at the Class 5A state meet in October behind all-state performers Cameron and Caitlin McConnell, are set to compete as a varsity team in the championship race scheduled for 11:27 a.m., while the Cougars’ junior varsity will run in an open race.

Grandview also has its full girls team set to run — including Aurora City Champion Kaitlyn Mercer — and the Wolves will be in the large school field.

The local boys contingent includes Gateway senior Yonas Mogos — Aurora’s lone boys All-State runner after a fifth-place finish in the 5A state meet — Rangeview’s Luke Sundberg, the Aurora City Champion, plus Grandview’s Jake Sheykhet, Rangeview’s Tesamichael Wolde and Ryan Slocum and Gateway’s Robel Woldegyorgis.

The Southwest Regional races are qualifiers for the 15th annual Nike Cross Nationals Event scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1, at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon. The top two teams and five individuals in the championship races automatically qualify, while the third- and fourth-place teams will be considered for at-large berths.

