COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2017 Class 5A girls state cross country race run on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center.

2018 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (GIRLS)

Oct. 27 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 44 points; 2. Cherry Creek 88; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL (Cameron McConnell, Caitlin McConnell, Tarikwa Woldemariam, Kyra Stevenson, Soonhee Han, Campbell Faust, Maddie Gibson) 107; 4. Fossil Ridge 182; 5. Monarch 199; 6. Broomfield 216; 7. Fairview 227; 8. Rocky Mountain 233; 9. Valor Christian 272; 10. Boulder 285; 11. GRANDVIEW (Anna Swanson, Kaitlyn Mercer, Chloe Inhelder, Denika Hallin, Emily Martenson, Megan Ericksen, Mandy Brockamp) 298; 12. Pine Creek 302; 13. Rock Canyon 327; 14. REGIS JESUIT (Isalina Colsman, Lizzy Somer, Amelie Colsman, Shalika Devireddy, Mary Kate Stern, Molly Kate McCloskey, Kylie Martin) 335; 15. Fruita Monument 353; 16. Douglas County 360; 17. Loveland 370; 18. ThunderRidge 439; 19. Fort Collins 521; 20. Rampart 595

Top 10 individuals: 1. Jenna Fitzsimons (Mountain Vista), 18 minutes, 12.3 seconds; 2. Taylor Whitfield (Valor Christian), 18:25.4; 3. CAMERON MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 18:26.7; 4. CAITLIN MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 18:36.9; 5. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek) 18:42.5; 6. Sarah O’Sullivan (Mountain Vista), 18:43.9; 7. Aidyn Woodall (Douglas County), 18:49.1; 8. Sydney Swanker (Broomfield), 18:50.2; 9. Carley Bennett (Lakewood), 18:50.3; 10. Madison Reed (Mountain Vista), 18:50.7

Other Aurora individuals: 19. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 19:21.0; 34. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 19:49.5; 35. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 19:51.3; 38. Kyra Stevenson (Cherokee Trail), 19:54.7; 39. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 19:55.3; 41. Kaitlyn Mercer (Grandview), 19:55.7; 57. Lizzy Somer (Regis Jesuit), 20:10.6; 58. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:10.7; 59. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:11.8; 73. Amelie Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 20:27.0; 87. Maddie Gibson (Cherokee Trail), 20:51.1; 94. Denika Hallin (Grandview), 20:58.9; 115. Shalika Devireddy (Regis Jesuit), 21:20.1; 116. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 21.22.8; 122. Mary Kate Stern (Regis Jesuit), 21:31.2; 123. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 21:31.9; 131. Molly Kate McCloskey (Regis Jesuit), 21:46.1; 134. Mandy Brockamp (Grandview), 21:55.7; 141. Kylie Martin (Regis Jesuit), 22:16.4