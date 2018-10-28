COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2018 Class 5A boys state cross country race run on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Norris Penrose Equestrian Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

2018 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (BOYS)

Oct. 27 at Norris Penrose Equestrian Center

Team scores: 1. Dakota Ridge 47 points; 2. Mountain Vista 76; 3. Heritage 115; 4. Legend 151; 5. Fairview 170; 6. Castle View 203; 7. Fort Collins 208; 8. REGIS JESUIT (Owen Buehler, Thomas Beatty, Matthew Collins, Henry Weisman, Chris Long, Nick Faestel, Peter Lengwin) 251; 9. Chaparral 276; 10. Pine Creek 283; 11. SMOKY HILL (Dalton Seymour, Jayson Perrani, Steven Labarry, Jake Jezier, Blake Seymour, Ethan Basham, Daniel Podinovskiy) 288; 12. Loveland 296; 13. Monarch 299; 14. Arapahoe 300; 15. OVERLAND (Abdi Abade, Grant Bradley, Jaime Gutierrez, Rifat Eman, Isaiah Bradley, Jonael Cid Gonzalez, Kobe Jara) 349; 16. Boulder 363; 17. Ralston Valley 371; 18. Arvada West 396; 19. Fossil Ridge 436; 20. Poudre 523

Top 10 individuals: 1. Cole Sprout (Valor Christian), 15 minutes, 16.1 seconds; 2. Connor Ohlson (Dakota Ridge), 15:40.6; 3. Austin Vancil (Dakota Ridge), 15:42.1; 4. Parker Wolfe (Cherry Creek), 15:56.9; 5. YONAS MOGOS (GATEWAY), 16:10.5; 6. Gus McIntyre (Palmer), 16:11.4; 7. Ian Kelly (Heritage), 16:14.5; 8. Ryan S. Johnson (Legend), 16:16.0; 9. Cole Nash (Chatfield), 16:17.7; 10. Jacob White (Dakota Ridge), 16:20.7

Other Aurora individuals: 27. Owen Buehler (Regis Jesuit), 16:46.0; 35. Thomas Beatty (Regis Jesuit), 16:55.8; 36. Dalton Seymour (Smoky Hill), 16:56.1; 38. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 16:59.3; 45. Tesamichael Wolde (Rangeview), 17:03.6; 60. Abdi Abade (Overland), 17:17.5; 70. Matthew Collins (Regis Jesuit), 17:29.4; 71. Jayson Perrani (Smoky Hill), 17:29.8; 72. Steven Labarry (Smoky Hill), 17:30.6; 75. Caden Smith (Cherokee Trail), 17:33.6; 77. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 17:35.8; 84. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:39.2; 87. Henry Weisman (Regis Jesuit), 17:43.1; 96. Jaime Gutierrez (Overland), 17:49.7; 101. Rifat Emam (Overland), 17:51.4; 103. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 17:52.6; 110. Chris Long (Regis Jesuit), 17:57.5; 111. Nick Faestel (Regis Jesuit), 17:58.4; 117. Blake Seymour (Smoky Hill), 18:03.5; 120. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 18:09.4; 141. Peter Lengwin (Regis Jesuit), 18:25.6; 152. Kobe Jara (Overland), 18:53.8; 156. Ethan Basham (Smoky Hill), 19:28.9; 158. Daniel Podinovskiy (Smoky Hill), 20:57.1; 159. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 21:57.9