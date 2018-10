AURORA | Boys team scores and individual results from the 2018 Centennial, Continental and EMAC Championship meets held Oct. 10-11, 2018. Aurora teams and runners bold and uppercased:

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Oct. 11 at Aurora Sports Park

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 73 points; 2. OVERLAND 74; 3. Arapahoe 77; 4. SMOKY HILL 78; 5. GRANDVIEW 114; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 117; 7. Mullen 193; 8. EAGLECREST 196