AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the 2018 Aurora City Championship boys race held on Aug. 16, 2018, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2018 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP (BOYS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Smoky Hill 38 points; 2. Overland 57; 3. Cherokee Trail 71; 4. Grandview 95; 5. Rangeview 111; 6. Eaglecrest 155

Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 16 minutes, 38 seconds; 2. Dalton Seymour (Smoky Hill), 16:55; 3. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 17:05; 4. Jayson Perrani (Smoky Hill), 17:05; 5. Blake Seymour (Smoky Hill), 17:11; 6. Cade Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 17:29; 7. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 17:31; Placers 8-14 (second team All-City): 8. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:31; 9. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 17:32; 10. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 17:33; 11. Ryan Slocum (Rangeview), 17:38; 12. Tanner Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 17:47; 13. Nick Beckman (Grandview), 17:50; 14. Gabe Harris (Cherokee Trail), 17:58

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Smoky Hill (38): 2. Dalton Seymour, 16:55; 4. Jayson Perrani, 17:05; 5. Blake Seymour, 17:11; 10. Jake Jezier, 17:33; 17. Steven Labarry, 18:16; 21. Ethan Basham, 18:39; 32. Daniel Podinovsky, 19:57; 35. Mateo Reyes, 20:13; 37. Aidan Naso, 20:26

Overland (57): 7. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 17:31; 8. Grant Bradley, 17;31; 9. Isaiah Bradley, 17:32; 15. Kobe Jara, 18:00; 18. Abdi Abade, 18:31; 19. Eduardo Martinez Caldero, 18:36; 31. Rifat Emam, 19:43; 33. Bahdon Abar, 20:07; 38. Jamie Gutierrez, 20:48

Cherokee Trail (71): 6. Cade Thomas, 17:29; 12. Tanner Meeks, 17:47; 14. Gabe Harris, 17:58; 16. Rohin Joshi, 18:12; 23. Tayin Wallace, 18:51; 25. Tom Rodgers, 18:56; 27. Joel Behnke, 19:18

Grandview (95): 3. Jake Sheykhet, 17:05; 13. Nick Beckman, 17:50; 24. Zeke Adler, 18:53; 26. James Thomure, 19:09; 29. Jackson Walton, 19:21; 30. Coleton Curtin, 19:27; 34. Josh Walton, 20:11; 41. Tyler Learned, 21:13

Rangeview (111): 1. Luke Sundberg, 16:38; 11. Ryan Slocum, 17:38; 20. Nicholas Provancal, 18:36; 44. Chris Leonvelez, 22:12; 45. Nathan Wetzel, 22:22; 46. Andrew Coleman, 23:05; 47. Jonathan Lopez, 23:17; 49. Dillon Hutchison, 24:17; 50. Keenan Litsey, 24:32

Eaglecrest (155): 22. Sawyer Slauson, 18:49; 28. Edward Schwandt, 19:19; 36. Ryan Ronish, 20:21; 39. Matthew Johnson, 20:51; 40. Kyle Higgins, 21:00; 42. Connor Stone, 21:16; 43. Joshua Epperson, 21:53; 48. Andrew Dizon, 24:15