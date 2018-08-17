A large pack stayed together early in the 2018 Aurora City Championship boys varsity cross country race until Rangeview’s Luke Sundberg, center, pulled away to win. Smoky Hill took the boys team title. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the 2018 Aurora City Championship boys race held on Aug. 16, 2018, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2018 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP (BOYS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Smoky Hill 38 points; 2. Overland 57; 3. Cherokee Trail 71; 4. Grandview 95; 5. Rangeview 111; 6. Eaglecrest 155

Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Luke Sundberg (Rangeview), 16 minutes, 38 seconds; 2. Dalton Seymour (Smoky Hill), 16:55; 3. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 17:05; 4. Jayson Perrani (Smoky Hill), 17:05; 5. Blake Seymour (Smoky Hill), 17:11; 6. Cade Thomas (Cherokee Trail), 17:29; 7. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 17:31; Placers 8-14 (second team All-City): 8. Grant Bradley (Overland), 17:31; 9. Isaiah Bradley (Overland), 17:32; 10. Jake Jezier (Smoky Hill), 17:33; 11. Ryan Slocum (Rangeview), 17:38; 12. Tanner Meeks (Cherokee Trail), 17:47; 13. Nick Beckman (Grandview), 17:50; 14. Gabe Harris (Cherokee Trail), 17:58

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Smoky Hill (38): 2. Dalton Seymour, 16:55; 4. Jayson Perrani, 17:05; 5. Blake Seymour, 17:11; 10. Jake Jezier, 17:33; 17. Steven Labarry, 18:16; 21. Ethan Basham, 18:39; 32. Daniel Podinovsky, 19:57; 35. Mateo Reyes, 20:13; 37. Aidan Naso, 20:26

Overland (57): 7. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 17:31; 8. Grant Bradley, 17;31; 9. Isaiah Bradley, 17:32; 15. Kobe Jara, 18:00; 18. Abdi Abade, 18:31; 19. Eduardo Martinez Caldero, 18:36; 31. Rifat Emam, 19:43; 33. Bahdon Abar, 20:07; 38. Jamie Gutierrez, 20:48

Cherokee Trail (71): 6. Cade Thomas, 17:29; 12. Tanner Meeks, 17:47; 14. Gabe Harris, 17:58; 16. Rohin Joshi, 18:12; 23. Tayin Wallace, 18:51; 25. Tom Rodgers, 18:56; 27. Joel Behnke, 19:18

Grandview (95): 3. Jake Sheykhet, 17:05; 13. Nick Beckman, 17:50; 24. Zeke Adler, 18:53; 26. James Thomure, 19:09; 29. Jackson Walton, 19:21; 30. Coleton Curtin, 19:27; 34. Josh Walton, 20:11; 41. Tyler Learned, 21:13

Rangeview (111): 1. Luke Sundberg, 16:38; 11. Ryan Slocum, 17:38; 20. Nicholas Provancal, 18:36; 44. Chris Leonvelez, 22:12; 45. Nathan Wetzel, 22:22; 46. Andrew Coleman, 23:05; 47. Jonathan Lopez, 23:17; 49. Dillon Hutchison, 24:17; 50. Keenan Litsey, 24:32

Eaglecrest (155): 22. Sawyer Slauson, 18:49; 28. Edward Schwandt, 19:19; 36. Ryan Ronish, 20:21; 39. Matthew Johnson, 20:51; 40. Kyle Higgins, 21:00; 42. Connor Stone, 21:16; 43. Joshua Epperson, 21:53; 48. Andrew Dizon, 24:15

