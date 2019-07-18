AURORA | Ahead of their respective senior seasons, a number of outstanding prep athletes from Aurora programs have announced verbal commitments via social media.

Recently, Regis Jesuit girls basketball standout Jada Moore announced her commitment to Kansas State; pitcher/infielder Jacob Thompsen, who helped Regis Jesuit to the Class 5A state baseball championship, has chosen Long Beach State, Smoky Hill football standout Chase Lyons picked Howard and Eaglecrest state-placing wrestler Micah Sterling — who graduated in May — is bound for Cloud County Community College.

Some big commitments earlier in the summer saw Eaglecrest star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry commit to the University of Michigan, Regis Jesuit 5A state champion swimmer Jada Surrell-Norwood unveil her plan to swim at Alabama and Caylin Lyubenko — who has scored the game-winning goal in each of the past two Class 5A state championship game for the Grandview girls soccer team — commit to Colorado College.

The wait is on for those athletes to make those commitments official, as the first official National Letter of Intent day comes Nov. 13 (early Division I basketball & other Division I and II sports) followed by the early Division I football signing day Dec. 18.

