DENVER | For all the success of the Regis Jesuit boys tennis team in recent years, it had been awhile since the Raiders had swept their way through a regional state qualifying tournament.

Regis Jesuit did just that this season Region 3 play Wednesday and Thursday at Colorado Athletic Monaco, where it collected all seven championships, cruised to the team title with 84 points and set itself in prime position going into next week’s Class 5A state tournament.

Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders led Boulder by just five points going into the final day, but beat the Panthers head-to-head in six of seven finals and should reap the benefits as all three singles players and four doubles teams will go into state with No. 1 seeds.

Regis Jesuit’s most veteran state performers made the quickest work of their regional opponents, as senior Evan Nuss and junior Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz at No. 1 doubles and senior No. 2 singles player Kosta Garger lost a combined two games in their wins.

Nuss and Gonzalez-Cruz earned the chance to win a third straight 5A state title after they took the No. 2 doubles crown in each of the past two seasons. Garger is back at state after he lost in the No. 2 singles state final last season.

Sophomore No. 1 singles player Morgan Schilling and sophomore Phillip Albright — half of the Raiders’ No. 2 doubles team along with Grigor Karakelyan — earned their second career trips to the state tournament, while freshman No. 3 singles player Conor Kaczmarcyzk, Karakelyan, the No. 3 doubles team of Matthew Rau and Thomas Williams and the No. 4 duo of Nathan Tolva and Jack Carbone will appear at state for the first time.

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS REGIONALS

Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 84 points; 2. Boulder 55, 3. Legend 29; 4. Bear Creek 19; 5. Rampart 8; 6. Denver South 7

Championship matches (winner advances to 5A state tournament)

No. 1 singles — MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ryan McCoy (Boulder), 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 singles — KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Alex McCoy (Boulder), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — CONOR KACZMARCYZK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Nick Jordan (Boulder); No. 1 doubles — EVAN NUSS/EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ (REGIS JESUIT) def. Charlie Esson/Wyatt Stack (Boulder), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT) def. Calwin Caldwell/Louis Jaeckle (Boulder); No. 3 doubles — MATTHEW RAU/THOMAS WILLIAMS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jack Allshouse/Theo Campbell (Denver South), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — NATHAN TOLVA/JACK CARBONE (REGIS JESUIT) def. Ty Chandler/Alex Sutherland (Boulder), 6-3, 6-0