DENVER | Kosta Garger had been to the Class 5A boys state tennis tournament three times before, but the Regis Jesuit senior walked off the Gates Tennis Center courts Saturday with not one, but two separate dreams realized.

Garger, the Raiders’ No. 2 singles player, won his first individual state championship and opened a day of winning for the Raiders, who took four of the six matches they played in the placing round to secure the program’s first team state championship since 2010.

Freshman No. 3 singles player Conor Kaczmarczyk and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Evan Nuss and junior Emilio Gonzalez-Cruz also claimed individual titles for coach Laura Jones’ Regis Jesuit team, which outdistance powerhouse Cherry Creek by 11 points to provide a storybook ending.

“I couldn’t be more excited right now; through my four years, I’ve dream of winning individually and I’ve dreamed of winning as a team,” Garger said. “For it to both happen on one day is pretty special.”

Garger lost in a three-set No. 3 doubles final along with Nuss as a freshman and also took second as a junior at No. 2 singles, but he closed out his prep career in style with a thorough 6-0, 6-1 victory over Broomfield’s Austin Kattenhorn.

Kattenhorn had done Regis Jesuit a favor the previous day with a gutty three-set win over Cherry Creek’s Nick Svichar in the semifinals — which denied the Bruins a 10-point boost to their team total — but he was no match for a composed Garger on the final.

“I was pretty confident going into it,” he said. “I just had a big desire to win, so I just wanted to go out and get it.”

The wins by Garger and Kaczmarczyk — who beat Drew Hill 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in the Raiders’ only head-to-head matchup with Cherry Creek in the finals — combined with sophomore Morgan Schilling’s runner-up finish in the No. 1 spot to give Regis Jesuit 45 vital points from its three singles positions.

The Raiders hadn’t had all three singles players in the finals since their last state championship victory in 2010, when Colin Haas (No. 2) and Jacob Spreyer (No. 3) won titles and No. 1 Mark Miller finished second.

Schilling took Chatfield’s Christian Holmes — the 2017 No. 1 singles state champ, all the way to the brink in both sets before the Chargers’ veteran took a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

Nuss and Gonzalez-Cruz picked up right where they left off as winners of the past two No. 2 doubles state championships by adding the No. 1 singles crown to their collection.

The duo was rarely challenged throughout the entire tournament and posted the most decisive victory over than Garger’s when they downed Fairview’s Beck Chrisbens and Brody Pinto 6-1, 6-2.

Junior Nathan Tolva and sophomore Jack Carbone nearly added a state championship in their first trip to the state tournament, but a few crucial points got away late in the No. 4 doubles duo’s loss to Fossil Ridge’s Brady Elliott and John Shelby.

Sophomores Grigor Karakelyan and Phillip Albright rebounded from a disappointing three-set loss in the semifinals with a three-set victory over Fairview’s Hall Humphrey and Reid Shaffer.

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Oct. 11-13 at Gates Tennis Center

Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 76 points; 2. Cherry Creek 65; 3. Fairview 29; 4. Denver East 28; 5. Arapahoe 25; 6. Broomfield 21; 7. Fossil Ridge 18; 8. Chatfield 17; 9. Grand Junction 13; 10. Valor Christian 11; 11. Monarch 7; T12. Boulder 4; T12. Mountain Vista 4; 14. Heritage 3; 15. Highlands Ranch 2; T16. Poudre 1; T16. Rocky Mountain 1; T16. Lakewood 1; T16. Rock Canyon 1

REGIS JESUIT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

No. 1 singles — Christian Holmes (Chatfield) def. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT), 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 singles — KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Austin Kattenhorn (Broomfield), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles — CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Drew Hill (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ/EVAN NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Beck Chrisbens/Brody Pinto (Fairview), 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Brady Elliott/John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. NATHAN TOLVA/JACK CARBONE (REGIS JESUIT), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

REGIS JESUIT THIRD-PLACE MATCH

No. 2 doubles — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT) def. Hall Humphrey/Reid Shaffer (Fairview), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1