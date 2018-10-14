DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2018 Class 5A boys state tennis tournament played Oct. 11-13, 2018, at the Gates Tennis Center. Aurora players and team bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 76 points; 2. Cherry Creek 65; 3. Fairview 29; 4. Denver East 28; 5. Arapahoe 25; 6. Broomfield 21; 7. Fossil Ridge 18; 8. Chatfield 17; 9. Grand Junction 13; 10. Valor Christian 11; 11. Monarch 7; T12. Boulder 4; T12. Mountain Vista 4; 14. Heritage 3; 15. Highlands Ranch 2; T16. Poudre 1; T16. Rocky Mountain 1; T16. Lakewood 1; T16. Rock Canyon 1

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

No. 1 singles — Christian Holmes (Chatfield) def. MORGAN SCHILLING (REGIS JESUIT), 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 singles — KOSTA GARGER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Austin Kattenhorn (Broomfield), 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles — CONOR KACZMARCZYK (REGIS JESUIT) def. Drew Hill (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 4-6, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — EMILIO GONZALEZ-CRUZ/EVAN NUSS (REGIS JESUIT) def. Beck Chrisbens/Brody Pinto (Fairview), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Andrew Marocchi/Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Will Franks/George Weaver (Denver East), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Jack Abbey/Barry Dechtman (Denver East) def. Ryan Grayson/Adam Heilbronner (Fairview), 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Brady Elliott/John Shelby (Fossil Ridge) def. NATHAN TOLVA/JACK CARBONE (REGIS JESUIT), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

No. 1 singles — Tyler Landen (Arapahoe) def. George Cavo (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Nick Svichar (Cherry Creek) def. Cal Hegstrom (Grand Junction), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Nick Solimene (Valor Christian) def. Ryan Wood (Arapahoe), 6-2, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Devin Brownstein/Will Hoist (Cherry Creek) def. Jack Vandenberg/Charlie Vandenberg (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — GRIGOR KARAKELYAN/PHILLIP ALBRIGHT (REGIS JESUIT) def. Hall Humphrey/Reid Shaffer (Fairview), 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Kyle Kirkby/Cameron Morrey (Fossil Ridge) def. Ryan Flora/Braden Mayer (Cherry Creek), 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Cedric Loehr/Brock Bryant (Cherry Creek) def. Quentin Wolfe/Mason Heimel (Denver East), 7-5, 6-7, 6-3