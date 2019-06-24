The Regis Jesuit boys swim team put up a valiant fight in its quest to defend last season’s thrilling Class 5A state championship — won on the final race of the meet — but the Raiders ultimately didn’t have enough depth in 2019 to keep up with Cherry Creek, which broke a long championship drought.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Regis Jesuit team had plenty of firepower and state champions, which appears heavily on Sentinel Colorado’s 2019 All-Aurora Boys Swim Team, as determined by results from the 5A state meet May 16-17 at Thornton’s Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

Senior Will Goodwin was the star of the meet for the Raiders, as he won state championships in both of his events — the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke — while he swam on two second-place relay teams (200 medley and 400 freestyle). As a whole, Regis Jesuit earned 100-plus points more than expected in pre-meet seeding, but the Bruins also did so to win for the first time in a quarter century.

The Missouri-bound Goodwin swam an Automatic All-American time of 1 minute, 48.57 seconds, in the 200 IM to win by a margin of more than three seconds, while he also won by a good margin in the breaststroke. His time of 54.67 seconds gave him the Colorado and 5A state meet record by just .01 of a second over the previous standard of Loveland’s Nick Hatanaka set in 2013.

Earlier in the season, Goodwin was selected as winner of the Hoyt Brawner Award as the state’s top swimmer/scholar/citizen.

Sophomore diver Quinn Henninger won the other state championship for Regis Jesuit and nearly did so in record-setting fashion.

With Goodwin’s brother, Kyle, a four-time state champion and state record holder, sitting in the stands, Henninger went out an piled up 606.5 points to win his first championship. He led a wave of three Regis Jesuit point-scorers in diving, including junior Evan Mullen, whose fourth-place finish helped him join Henninger as a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American.

Sophomore Sawyer Inglis was the other Regis Jesuit swimmer to claim two individual spots on the All-Aurora team, as he finished on top of city competitors in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyles. Inglis’ top result came in the 200 freestyle as he finished as the runner-up (to Legacy’s state record holder Lukas Miller) after he came in as the No. 10 seed, while his sixth in the 500 was slightly below his pre-meet seeding of fourth.

Senior Jack Clouatre topped the city in the 100 butterfly (in which he placed eighth), while he also contributed to the second-place medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay team that finished in third place.

Juniors Will Kerscher (100 freestyle) and Sean Carr (100 backstroke) also earned individual All-Aurora positions, while they also earned accolades in the medley relay and Kerscher also swam on the 400 freestyle relay.

Freshman Gio Aguirre — who made two championship finals individually in his first state meet — captured All-Aurora spots with the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, while junior Gavin Will also earned a spot on the 200 free relay.

The only non-Regis Jesuit member of the All-Aurora first team is senior Will Hawley of the Aurora Public Schools co-op team. Hawley — part of the all-time best state team finish last season for coach Beth Himes’ Penguins — topped city swimmers in the 50 yard freestyle at the state meet.

Hawley was picked as the EMAC’s Swimmer of the Year and he represented the league well at state, as he qualified in two individual events and swam two relays. His only place came in the 50 freestyle, where he moved up from the 26th seed that he had coming in when he claimed 17th place with a season-best time of 22.19 seconds.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 SENTINEL COLORADO ALL-AURORA BOYS SWIM TEAM

200 yard medley relay — Regis Jesuit (Sean Carr, Will Goodwin, Jack Clouatre, Will Kerscher); 200 yard freestyle — Sawyer Inglis, soph., Regis Jesuit; 200 yard individual medley — Will Goodwin, sr., Regis Jesuit; 50 yard freestyle — Will Hawley, sr., Hinkley; 1-meter diving — Quinn Henninger, soph., Regis Jesuit; 100 yard butterfly — Jack Clouatre, sr., Regis Jesuit; 100 yard freestyle — Will Kerscher, jr., Regis Jesuit; 500 yard freestyle — Sawyer Inglis, soph., Regis Jesuit; 200 yard freestyle relay — Regis Jesuit (Gio Aguirre, Gavin Will, Jack Clouatre, Sawyer Inglis); 100 yard backstroke — Sean Carr, jr., Regis Jesuit; 100 yard breaststroke — Will Goodwin, sr., Regis Jesuit; 400 yard freestyle relay — Regis Jesuit (Gio Aguirre, Will Kerscher, Sawyer Inglis, Will Goodwin)

HONORABLE MENTION: Gio Aguirre, fr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Luke Baldwin, sr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard individual medley); Noah Bishop, sr., Grandview (1-meter diving); Alex Burkhardt, sr., Smoky Hill (200 yard freestyle/100 yard backstroke); Spencer Burks, jr., Regis Jesuit (100 yard freestyle); Keegan Chatham, soph., Cherokee Trail (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Jack Clouatre, sr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard individual medley); Kadin Denner, soph., Cherokee Trail (200 yard individual medley/500 yard freestyle); Will Hawley, sr., Hinkley (100 yard butterfly); Connor Hodes, sr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard freestyle); Garrett Iverson, sr., Smoky Hill (100 yard butterfly); Will Kerscher, jr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard individual medley); Walker Kurtz, jr., Regis Jesuit (500 yard freestyle); Jason McMechan, jr., Cherokee Trail (200 yard individual medley/100 yard backstroke); Billy Mottram, sr., Regis Jesuit (100 yard breaststroke); Dylan Mullen, fr., Regis Jesuit (1-meter diving); Evan Mullen, jr., Regis Jesuit (1-meter diving); Joshua Nieves, fr., Smoky Hill (100 yard breaststroke); Liam Ross, fr., Hinkley (1-meter diving); Logan Strid, jr., Smoky Hill (500 yard freestyle); Ryan Tierney, jr., Regis Jesuit (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Antonio Vigil-Harrison, sr., Grandview (1-meter diving); Cobi Wood, sr., Grandview (200 yard freestyle/100 yard freestyle); Isaac Yi, fr., Smoky Hill (100 yard breaststroke); RELAYS: Cherokee Trail (Trevor Daum, Adrian Bryant, Tucker Meeks, Logan Devereaux), 200 yard medley; Smoky Hill (Aaron Chen, Joshua Nieves, Garrett Iverson, Isaac Yi), 200 yard medley; Grandview (Christian Charles, Ryan Lee, William Bennett, Cobi Wood), 200 yard freestyle; Smoky Hill (Devyn Walton, Alex Burkhardt, Isaac Yi, Logan Strid), 200 yard freestyle; Hinkley (Will Hawley, Andrew Coleman, Johnathan Lopez, Jake Johnson), 200 yard freestyle; Cherokee Trail (Marcos Rivera, Matthew McNulla, Adrian Bryant, Logan Devereaux), 200 yard freestyle; Cherokee Trail (Tim Yoon, Jason McMechan, Kadin Denner, Keegan Chatham), 400 yard freestyle; Smoky Hill (Logan Strid, Garrett Iverson, Carlos Almeraz, Garrett Iverson), 400 yard freestyle; Grandview (William Bennett, Stephen Henning, Kyle Raney, Cobi Wood), 400 yard freestyle