Regis Jesuit freshman Quinn Henninger and Smoky Hill senior Timothy Domashevich both earned All-American diving honors for the 2018 season from the National Interscholastic Coaches Association (NISCA), which announced its national list of award winners last week.

Henninger — who got his beginnings in the same Mile High Dive Club as former Regis Jesuit star Kyle Goodwin, a four-time Class 5A state champion — had an outstanding debut season on the varsity level, starting with his win at the Coaches Invitational.

He capped his freshman season with a runner-up performance at the 5A state swim meet May 19 with a score of 564.60 points that was second only to three-time state champion Octavio Lopez of Bear Creek.

Domashevich had another strong season as well and earned an eighth-place finish at the state meet with a score of 475.20 points. He was a four-time state placer at the 5A state meet, as he finished 15th as a freshman, eighth as a sophomore and sixth as a junior.

Seven Colorado divers in all received All-American honors, with the remainder being Lucero, Aric Althouse (Lewis-Palmer), Clayton Chaplin (Highlands Ranch), Caleb Ives (Arapahoe), and Denver South’s Jack Ryan.

Only two Colorado female divers received NISCA All-American honors in Arapahoe’s Fanny Cable and Douglas County’s Samantha Tamborski.

NISCA’s All-American swim honors come out in July.

2017-18 COLORADO NISCA ALL-AMERICAN DIVERS

Boys: Aric Althouse, sr. (Lewis-Palmer); Clayton Chaplin, fr. (Highlands Ranch); TIMOTHY DOMASHEVICH, SR. (SMOKY HILL); QUINN HENNINGER, FR. (REGIS JESUIT); Caleb Ives, sr. (Arapahoe); Octavio Lucero, sr. (Bear Creek); Jack Ryan, fr. (Denver South)

Girls: Franny Cable, jr. (Arapahoe); Samatha Tamborski, sr. (Douglas County)