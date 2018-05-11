The final tune-up for the upcoming Class 5A boys state swim meet for Aurora teams arrives May 11-12 with league championship meets in various locations.

The Aurora Public Schools co-op team — made up of swimmers from across the district and based at Hinkley — heads to the EMAC Championship meet, which is set for the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, the site of the state meet in a week.

The Penguins compete in the prelims at 4 p.m. May 11, with diving prelims slated for 10 a.m. May 12 followed by swim and diving finals at 1:30 p.m.

The Centennial “A” League Championships — normally held at Arapahoe — have a change of venue as the meet will be contested at Cherry Creek May 11-12.

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill will be onhand for the meet, which is set for prelims at 5:30 p.m. May 11, with finals slated for 3 p.m. May 12.

Regis Jesuit is set to compete in the Continental “A” League Championships, which as usual take place at Heritage. Swim prelims are slated for 4 p.m. May 11, with finals at 2 p.m.

Continental League diving will be held separately at Littleton starting at 8:30 a.m.

