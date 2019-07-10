Will Goodwin’s fantastic senior season came with some late rewards.

With a performance in which he won both of his events at the Class 5A state swim meet in May and set a Colorado and state meet record while he helped Regis Jesuit to a runner-up finish, Goodwin was honored four times on the list of 2019 All-Americans as released Tuesday by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA).

Coach Nick Frasersmith saw Goodwin join divers Quinn Henninger and Evan Mullen — who were recognized in June — as individuals to earn the All-American accolades along with the Raiders’ 200 yard medley and 400 yard freestyle relay teams.

NISCA annually recognizes the top 100 individuals or relay teams in each of 12 events that met the prescribed time standard during the season and have their performances verified.

Goodwin, a University of Missouri signee, set his Colorado record in the 100 yard breaststroke of 54.55 seconds, which ended up as the 16th-fastest in the country, while his mark of 1:47.24 in the 200 yard individual medley ranked 14th. He earned All-American honors in the same two individual events last season.

Senior-to-be Will Kerscher swam on both All-American relay teams — the 400 freestyle which was 40th-fastest in the country and the medley which ranked 57th in the country — while graduate Jack Clouatre and senior-to-be Sean Carr were on the 200 medley and sophomore-to-be Gio Aguirre and junior-to-be Sawyer Inglis appeared on the 400 freestyle.

Both Regis Jesuit relay teams were runners-up at the 5A state meet.

Henninger (the 5A state champion) and Mullen were recognized as All-Americans in 1-meter diving in awards out in June. It was the second such award for Henninger — the 2018 5A runner-up — and first for Mullen, who placed fourth at state.

The team that bested Regis Jesuit for the team championship, Cherry Creek, also had heavy All-American representation, while Legacy’s Lukas Miller earned All-American honors in four individual events and was the third-fastest 200 yard freestyle in the country.

2018-19 COLORADO NISCA BOYS ALL-AMERICAN SWIMMERS

200 yard medley relay (AA 1:33.53): 28. Jake Russell, Spencer Smith, Lars Hanna, Bryce Ortanes (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 32.00 seconds; 57. SEAN CARR, WILL GOODWIN, JACK CLOUATRE, WILL KERSCHER (REGIS JESUIT), 1:33.26; T76. Alexander McMachon, Sebastian Wolff, Jackson Gurley, Nick Kelley (Heritage), 1:33.63; T88. Fletcher Hayes, Jack Berdahl, Drake Hampton, Benjamin Brewer (Arapahoe), 1:33.88; 90. Wylie Kruse, Jake Rowe, Saywer Kruse, Jack Miller (Rocky Mountain), 1:33.90; 91. Grant Freeman, Henry Crouch, Max Kreidl, Luke Stapleton (Boulder), 1:33.92

200 yard freestyle (AA 1:38.63): 3. Lukas Miller (Legacy), 1 minute, 34.45 seconds; 44. Ryan Peterson (Wheat Ridge), 1:38.13

200 yard individual medley (AA 1:49.83): 14. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 47.24 seconds; 22. Harrison Lierz (Broomfield), 1:48.20; 80. Zach Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1:50.37; 92. Lukas Miller (Legacy), 1:50.77; 83. Fletcher Hayes (Arapahoe), 1:50.82

50 yard freestyle (AA 20.65): 77. Brendan Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 20.69 seconds; T80. Josh Pales (Fossil Ridge), 20.71

1-meter diving: Clayton Chaplin (Highlands Ranch); QUINN HENNINGER (REGIS JESUIT); EVAN MULLEN (REGIS JESUIT); Jack Ryan (Denver South)

100 yard butterfly (AA 49.06): T36. Max Kreidl (Boulder), 48.61 seconds; T81. Sawyer Kruse (Rocky Mountain), 49.39

100 yard freestyle (AA 45.06): 27. Lukas Miller (Legacy), 44.44 seconds; 51. Ryan Peterson (Wheat Ridge), 44.95

500 yard freestyle (AA 4:29.04): 46. Ryan King (Montrose), 4 minutes, 28.33 seconds; 58. Lukas Miller (Legacy), 4:29.66; 70. Fletcher Hayes (Arapahoe), 4:30.50

200 yard freestyle relay (AA 1:24.94): 59. Nikolas Silolahti, Tommy Salvetti, Blake Jorgens, Brendan Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 24.73 seconds

100 yard backstroke (AA 49.66): 13. Gavin Olson (Columbine), 48.11 seconds; T24. Harrison Lierz (Broomfield), 48.48; 52. Nicholas Fox (Ralston Valley), 49.12; T71. Nathan Griffin (Ponderosa), 49.48

100 yard breaststroke (AA 56.00): 16. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 54.55 seconds; 72. Jack Berdahl (Arapahoe), 56.18; 73. Josh Pales (Fossil Ridge), 56.19; T98. Ryan Peterson (Wheat Rdige), 56.52

400 yard freestyle relay (AA 3:06.28): 24. Nikolas Silolahti, Lars Hanna, Bryce Ortanes, Brendan Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 3 minutes, 3.78 seconds; 35. GIO AGUIRRE, WILL KERSCHER, SAWYER INGLIS, WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 3:04.93; 52. Max Kreidl, Luke Stapleton, CJ Turf, Grant Freeman (Boulder), 3:05.79; 81. Jack Miller, Sawyer Kruse, John Walgast, Wylie Kruse (Rocky Mountain), 3:06.77; 88. Daniel Bensen, Fletcher Hayes, Benjamin Brewer, Nick Stephenson (Arapahoe), 3:07.05