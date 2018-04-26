AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora boys swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of April 25, 2018. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A BOYS SWIM RANKINGS (APRIL 25, 2018)

Team rankings/points: 1. REGIS JESUIT 273 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 259; 3. Cherry Creek 168; 4. Ponderosa 167; 5. Arapahoe 156; 6. Rocky Mountain 148; 7. Boulder 147; 8. Broomfield 133; 9. SMOKY HILL 115; 10. Greeley West 107; 11. Highlands Ranch 101; 12. Legacy 80; 13. HINKLEY 79; 14. Mountain Range 58; 15. Fort Collins 55; 16. Lewis-Palmer 40; 17. Fairview 38; 18. GRANDVIEW 34; 19. Columbine 33; 20. Heritage 25

200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 49.20 seconds) — 1. REGIS JESUIT, 1 minute, 35.80 seconds; 2. Broomfield, 1:37.38; 3. Fossil Ridge, 1:37.50; 4. Arapahoe, 1:38.21; 5. Rocky Mountain, 138.33; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Hinkley, 1:38.39; 17. Cherokee Trail, 1:42.87; 18. Smoky Hill, 1:43.50

200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 1 minute, 51 seconds) — 1. B. Wilton (Ponderosa), 1 minute, 41.44 seconds; 2. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1:42.19; 3. H. Lierz (Broomfield), 1:42.74; 4. J. Jang (Cherry Creek), 1:43.74; 5. L. Miller (Legacy), 1:43.92; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 1:44.36; 14. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 1:46.25; 16. Jackson Gurley (Regis Jesuit), 1:46.34; 18. Alex Burkhardt (Smoky Hill), 1:46.95

200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 6 seconds) — 1. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 50.67 seconds; 2. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 1:53.20; 3. R. Dauksher (Fossil Ridge), 1:56.59; 4. D. Manuello (Greeley West), 1:56.85; 5. TYLEN PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 1:56.94; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Ty Coen (Regis Jesuit), 1:59.27; 15. Nathan Leigh (Hinkley), 1:59.63

50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 23.00 seconds) — 1. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 20.65 seconds; 2. B. Wilton (Ponderosa), 20.97; 3. I. Austin (Mountain Range), 21.38; 4. ELIJAH WARREN (REGIS JESUIT), 21.40; 5. M. Geraghty (Fossil Ridge) & H. Lierz (Broomfield), 21.48; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. David Griffith (Hinkley), 21.92; 13. Jordan Scott (Smoky Hill), 22.08; 19. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 22.29

1-Meter Diving (5A SQT 320 points (12.6 DD)) — 1. A. Althouse (Lewis-Palmer), 557.65 points; 2. J. Ryan (Denver South), 535.40; 3. QUINN HENNINGER (REGIS JESUIT), 531.60; 4. O. Lucero (Bear Creek), 529.30; 5. C. Chaplin (Highlands Ranch), 519.60; Other Aurora divers in top 20 — 6. Timothy Domashevich (Smoky Hill), 505.30; 8. Isaiah Cheeks (Hinkley), 469.15; 13. Byron Mayo (Hinkley), 420.05; 14. Noah Bishop (Grandview), 409.85; 16. Seth Wells (Smoky Hill), 406.00; 17. Evan Mullen (Regis Jesuit), 404.30; 20. T. Vigil (Grandview) 385.30

100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 56.00 seconds) — 1. B. Wilton (Ponderosa), 49.43 seconds; 2. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 49.97; 3. S. Kruse (Rocky Mountain), 50.68; 4. TYLEN PHILLIPS (SMOKY HILL), 51.41; 5. L. Austin (Mountain Range), 51.85; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 15. Will Goodwin (Regis Jesuit), 53.12; 19. Jackson Gurley (Regis Jesuit), 53.50

100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 50.00 seconds) — 1. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 45.73 seconds; 2. H. Lierz (Broomfield), 46.50; 3. M. Geraghty (Fossil Ridge), 47.12; 4. B. Wilton (Ponderosa), 47.59; 5. L. Miller (Legacy), 47.68; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Jordan Scott (Smoky Hill), 48.25; 13. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 48.31; 14. David Griffith (Hinkley), 48.42; 15. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 48.55

500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 7.50 seconds) — 1. H. Lierz (Broomfield), 4 minutes, 38.60 seconds; 2. Q. Pierce (Boulder), 4:44.60; 3. R. Dauksher (Fossil Ridge), 4:47.12; 4. J. Jang (Cherry Creek), 4:47.75; 5. N. Kenigsberg (Greeley West), 4:49.45; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 9. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 4:51.14; 16. Kadin Denner (Cherokee Trail), 4:56.26

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 50 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 1 minute, 26.90 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 1:28.50; 3. Ponderosa, 1:28.63; 4. Cherry Creek, 1:28.81; 5. Arapahoe, 1:29.26; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Smoky Hill, 1:29.51; 14. Hinkley, 1:31.36; 18. Cherokee Trail, 1:33.18

100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 57.00 seconds) — 1. G. Olson (Columbine), 49.82 seconds; 2. H. Lierz (Broomfield), 50.28; 3. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 50.75; 4. S. Kruse (Rocky Mountain), 50.88; 5. D. Essig (Northglenn/Thornton), 51.56; Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 9. Tylen Phillips (Smoky Hill), 52.96

100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 4 seconds) — 1. D. Kovac (Fossil Ridge), 56.19 seconds; 2. ELIJAH WARREN (REGIS JESUIT), 57.55; 3. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 58.38; 4. J. Berdahl (Arapahoe), 59.34; 5. W. Zhang (Highlands Ranch), 59.76; Other Aurora swimmer in top 20 — 15. Nathan Leigh (Hinkley), 1:01.54

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 3 minutes, 35.50 seconds) — 1. Fossil Ridge, 3 minutes, 07.65 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:12.53; 3. Ponderosa, 3:12.88; 4. Cherry Creek, 3:13.35; 5. Rocky Mountain, 3:13.94; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 9. Smoky Hill, 3:16.72; 15. Cherokee Trail, 3:24.29; 18. Hinkley, 3:28.17; 20. Grandview, 3:29.03