AURORA | Team and individual rankings for Aurora boys swimmers and others as compiled by PrepSwimCo.com as of April 10, 2019. Team scores reflect if top times were used to score a meet. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted. Full top 20 rankings for every event available at PrepSwimCo.com.

CLASS 5A BOYS SWIM RANKINGS (APRIL 10, 2019)

Team rankings/points: 1. Cherry Creek 477 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 377; 3. Fossil Ridge 328; 4. Fort Collins 242; 5. Arapahoe 218; 6. Rocky Mountain 216; 7. CHEROKEE TRAIL 207; 8. Columbine 141; 9. Legacy 140; 10. Boulder 132; 11. Highlands Ranch 122; 12. GRANDVIEW 118; 13. Ponderosa 116; 14. Monarch 115; 15. Heritage 98; 16. SMOKY HILL 79; 17. Ralston Valley 73; 18. Loveland 65; 19. Lakewood 52; 20. Denver East 42



200 Yard Medley Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 49.20 seconds) — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 33.92 seconds; 2. Fort Collins, 1:36.39; 3. REGIS JESUIT, 1:36.69; 4. Fossil Ridge, 1:36.79; 5. Arapahoe, 1:38.77; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Cherokee Trail, 1:40.65; 9. Smoky Hill, 1:41.27

200 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 1 minute, 51 seconds) — 1. COBI WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 1 minute, 43.30 seconds; 2. B. Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 1:45.27; 3. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1:45.39; 4. F. Hayes (Arapahoe), 1:45.81; 5. M. Kreidl (Boulder), 1:45.97; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Sawyer Inglis (Regis Jesuit), 1:46.17; 8. Gio Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 1:46.85; 11. Keegan Chatham (Cherokee Trail), 1:47.37; 18. Ryan Tierney (Regis Jesuit), 1:48.83; 20. Alex Burkhardt (Smoky Hill), 1:48.98

200 Yard Individual Medley (5A SQT 2 minutes, 6 seconds) — 1. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 50.38 seconds; 2. L. Gao (Fort Collins), 1:55.98; 3. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1:56.07; 4. J. Ballard (Fort Collins), 1:57.31; 5. SAWYER INGLIS (REGIS JESUIT), 1:57.39; Other Aurora swimmers in the top 20 — 7. Jack Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 1:57.68; 9. Jason McMechan (Cherokee Trail), 1:58.80; 11. Kadin Denner (Cherokee Trail), 1:58.99; 17. Luke Baldwin (Regis Jesuit), 2:01.23

50 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 23.00 seconds) — 1. B. Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 21.01 seconds; 2. J. Pales (Fossil Ridge), 21.25; 3. L. Miller (Legacy), 21.59; 4. K. Williams (Fort Collins), 21.75; 5. L. Gao (Fort Collins), 22.05; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Logan Devereaux (Cherokee Trail), 22.35; 18. Keegan Chatham (Cherokee Trail), 22.57

1-meter diving (5A SQT 335 points (12.6DD)) — 1. QUINN HENNINGER (REGIS JESUIT), 565.40 points; 2. C. Chaplin (Highlands Ranch), 520.60; 3. C. Fellows (Valor Christian), 465.60; 4. ANTONIO VIGIL-HARRISON (GRANDVIEW), 436.65; 5. EVAN MULLEN (REGIS JESUIT), 403.05; Other Aurora divers in top 20 — 9. Noah Bishop (Grandview), 385.50 10. Dylan Mullen (Regis Jesuit), 377.30

100 Yard Butterfly (5A SQT 55.50 seconds) — 1. L. Miller (Legacy), 49.98 seconds; 2. H. Foehner (Columbine), 50.08; 3. L. Gao (Fort Collins), 50.53; 4. K. Williams (Fort Collins), 51.23; 5. B. Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 51.75; Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 7. Jack Clouatre (Regis Jesuit), 51.99; 11. Will Hawley (Hinkley), 52.91

100 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 56.40 seconds) — 1. L. Miller (Legacy), 46.56 seconds; 2. B. Eckerman (Cherry Creek), 46.77; 3. L. Pales (Fossil Ridge), 47.16; 4. L. Gao (Fort Collins), 47.41; 5. COBI WOOD (GRANDVIEW), 47.77; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 8. Gio Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 48.10; 9. Keegan Chatham (Cherokee Trail), 48.57

500 Yard Freestyle (5A SQT 5 minutes, 7.50 seconds) — 1. SAWYER INGLIS (REGIS JESUIT), 4 minutes, 42.73 seconds; 2. J. Ballard (Fort Collins), 4:46.49; 3. KADIN DENNER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4:51.60; 4. I. Garcia (Lakewood), 4:51.66; 5. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 4:51.77; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 6. Cobi Wood (Grandview), 4:52.33; 12. Keegan Chatham (Cherokee Trail), 4:56.31; 18. Jason McMechan (Cherokee Trail), 5:01.39

200 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 1 minute, 50 seconds) — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 28.14 seconds; 2. Fort Collins, 1:28.35; 3. Fossil Ridge, 1:29.03; 4. REGIS JESUIT, 1:29.78; 5. Arapahoe, 1:29.99; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 6. Grandview, 1:30.51; 8. Cherokee Trail, 1:30.66; 16. Smoky Hill, 1:33.43

100 Yard Backstroke (5A SQT 1 minutes, 3 seconds) — 1. G. Olson (Columbine), 50.90 seconds; 2. N. Griffin (Ponderosa), 51.11; 3. JASON MCMECHAN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 52.41; 4. L. Gao (Fort Collins), 52.68; 5. W. Kruse (Rocky Mountain), 52.85; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 11. Sean Carr (Regis Jesuit), 54.10; 14. Gio Aguirre (Regis Jesuit), 54.39; 19. Keegan Chatham (Cherokee Trail), 55.13

100 Yard Breaststroke (5A SQT 1 minute, 4 seconds) — 1. WILL GOODWIN (REGIS JESUIT), 56.68 seconds; 2. S. Wolff (Heritage), 57.94; 3. J. Berdahl (Arapahoe), 58.19; 4. J. Pales (Fossil Ridge), 59.08; 5. Z. Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 59.14; Other Aurora swimmers in top 20 — 10. Isaac Yi (Smoky Hill), 1:01.01; 14. Gavin Will (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.52; 20. Joshua Nieves (Smoky Hill), 1:02.34

400 Yard Freestyle Relay (5A SQT 3 minutes, 35 seconds) — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 10.79 seconds; 2. Fossil Ridge, 3:12.98; 3. REGIS JESUIT, 3:13.11; 4. Rocky Mountain, 3:16.92; 5. Legacy, 3:17.11; Other Aurora teams in top 20 — 7. Cherokee Trail, 3:17.92; 13. Smoky Hill, 3:25.34; 17. Grandview, 3:29.99