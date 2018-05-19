THORNTON | Aurora individual and relay placers from the Class 5A boys state swim meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center on May 19, 2018:

AURORA PLACERS AT 2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM & DIVE MEET

GRANDVIEW: Noah Bishop, jr. (14th, 1-meter diving); Antonio Vigil-Harrison, jr. (10th, 1-meter diving); Cobi Wood, jr. (T11th, 200 yard freestyle/10th, 500 yard freestyle)

HINKLEY: Isaiah Cheeks, sr. (7th, 1-meter diving); David Griffith, sr. (6th, 50 yard freestyle/5th, 100 yard freestyle); Nathan Leigh, sr. (9th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Byron Mayo, sr. (12th, 1-meter diving); Relays: Matthew Johnson, Nathan Leigh, Will Hawley, David Griffith (9th, 200 yard medley relay); Nathan Leigh, Will Hawley, Matthew Johnson, David Griffith (4th, 200 yard freestyle relay)

REGIS JESUIT: Ty Coen, sr. (3rd, 100 yard butterfly/2nd, 100 yard backstroke); Will Goodwin, jr. (2nd, 200 yard indiv. medley/2nd, 100 yard breaststroke); Jackson Gurley, soph. (15th, 100 yard butterfly); Brooks Hauge, sr. (4th, 50 yard freestyle); Quinn Henninger, fr. (2nd, 1-meter diving); Sawyer Inglis, fr. (14th, 200 yard indiv. medley); Sam Jones, sr. (15th, 200 yard freestyle); Will Kerscher, soph. (8th, 200 yard indiv. medley/13th, 100 yard breaststroke); Elliot Steinberg, sr. (T11th, 200 yard freestyle/14th, 500 yard freestyle); Elijah Warren, sr. (state champion, 50 yard freestyle/state champion 100 yard breaststroke); Relays: Ty Coen, Elijah Warren, Jackson Gurley, Will Goodwin (state champion, 200 yard medley relay); Brooks Hauge, Sam Jones, Will Kerscher, Elliot Steinberg (5th, 200 yard freestyle relay); Ty Coen, Elliot Steinberg, Will Goodwin, Elijah Warren (state champion, 400 yard freestyle relay)

SMOKY HILL: Tim Domashevich, sr. (8th, 1-meter diving); Tylen Phillips, sr. (7th, 100 yard butterfly); Relays: Tylen Phillips, Jordan Scott, Garrett Iverson, Everett Urban (13th, 200 yard freestyle relay); Jordan Scott, Tylen Phillips, Logan Strid, Alexander Burkhardt), 3:11.22