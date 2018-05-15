AURORA | The city qualifiers by school for the 2018 Class 5A boys state swim meet May 18-19, 2018, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, the events they are entered in and where they are seeded based on psyche sheets released May 15. All events are in yards:

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SWIM MEET QUALIFIERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL (5): Keegan Chatham, fr., 100 yard freestyle (27th) & 100 yard backstroke (44th); Kadin Denner, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (21st) & 500 yard freestyle (17th); Logan Devereaux, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (36th) & 50 yard freestyle (55th); Jason McMeechan, soph., 100 yard butterfly (40th) & 100 yard backstroke (30th); Matthew McNulla, jr., 100 yard butterfly (36th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (22nd), 200 yard freestyle (20th) & 400 yard freestyle (17th)

GRANDVIEW (4): Noah Bishop, jr., diving; Ryan Lee, jr., 50 yard freestyle (58th); Antonio Vigil-Harrison, jr., diving; Cobi Wood, jr., 200 yard freestyle (9th) & 500 yard freestyle (9th); Relays (2): 200 yard medley (28th) & 400 yard freestyle (24th)

HINKLEY (6): Isaiah Cheeks, sr., diving; David Griffith, sr., 50 yard freestyle (4th) & 100 yard freestyle (9th); Will Hawley, jr., 50 yard freestyle (41st) & 100 yard butterfly (13th); Matthew Johnson, sr., 50 yard freestyle (39th) & 100 yard backstroke (25th); Nathan Leigh, sr., 200 yard indiv. medley (4th) & 100 yard breaststroke (14th); Byron Mayo, sr., diving; Relays (3): 200 yard medley (4), 200 yard freestyle (4th) & 400 yard freestyle (25th)

OVERLAND: Phillip Wandruff, diving

REGIS JESUIT (29): Ben Arvenitis, soph., 50 yard freestyle (49th); Luke Baldwin, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (41st) & 100 yard breaststroke (29th); Evan Brega, jr., diving; Spencer Burks, soph., 500 yard freestyle (46th); Will Callahan, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (28th); Sean Carr, soph., 200 yard freestyle (35th) & 100 yard backstroke (32nd); Jack Clouatre, jr., 100 yard butterfly (30th) & 100 yard backstroke (31st); Ty Coen, sr., 100 yard butterfly (8th) & 100 yard backstroke (23rd); John Dennen, soph., 100 yard butterfly (41st) & 100 yard backstroke (42nd); Will Goodwin, jr., 200 yard indiv. medley (2nd) & 100 yard breaststroke (2nd); Jackson Gurley, soph., 200 yard freestyle (12th) & 100 yard butterfly (15th); Brooks Hauge, sr., 50 yard freestyle (28th) & 100 yard butterfly (28th); Quinn Henninger, fr., diving; Connor Hodes, jr., 200 yard freestyle (25th); Sawyer Inglis, fr., 200 yard indiv. medley (34th) & 500 yard freestyle (36th); Sam Jones, sr., 200 yard freestyle (18th) & 100 yard freestyle (16th); Will Kerscher, soph., 200 yard indiv. medley (14th) & 100 yard breaststroke (28th); Walker Kurtz, soph., 200 yard freestyle (38th) & 500 yard freestyle (37th); Connor Martin, soph., 100 yard breaststroke (49th); Chris McAninch, sr., 100 yard butterfly (42nd); Billy Mottram, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (43rd); Evan Mullen, soph., diving; Elliot Steinberg, sr., 200 yard freestyle (8th) & 500 yard freestyle (26th); Hunter Sullivan, soph., 500 yard freestyle (44th); Alex Vera, soph., 50 yard freestyle (46th) & 100 yard freestyle (30th); Elijah Warren, sr., 50 yard freestyle (2nd) & 100 yard breaststroke (1st); Gavin Will, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (31st); Jackson Will, sr., 500 yard freestyle (32nd); Sean Zoellner, jr., 100 yard butterfly (49th) & 100 yard backstroke (34th); Relays (3): 200 yard medley (1st), 200 yard freestyle (5th) & 400 yard freestyle (2nd)

SMOKY HILL (9): Carlos Almeraz, jr., 500 yard freestyle (43rd) & 100 yard breaststroke (22nd); Alexander Burkhardt, jr., 200 yard freestyle (15th) & 500 yard freestyle (24th); Timothy Domashevich, sr., diving; Garrett Iverson, jr., 200 yard freestyle (43rd) & 100 yard butterfly (24th); Tylen Phillips, sr., 100 yard butterfly (3rd) & 500 yard freestyle (7th); Patrick Piwko, jr., 100 yard breaststroke (47th); Jordan Scott, sr., 50 yard freestyle (12th) & 100 yard freestyle (8th); Logan Strid, soph., 200 yard freestyle (39th) & 500 yard freestyle (31st); Seth Wells, sr., diving; Relays (3): 200 yard medley (23rd), 200 yard freestyle (10th) & 400 yard freestyle (8th)