AURORA | Mike Menzies is the regular penalty kick taker for the Cherokee Trail boys soccer team for good reason, he knows how to finish.

The senior striker did just that with an opportunity in Wednesday afternoon’s Class 5A boys state soccer second round playoff contest against Cherry Creek at Legacy Stadium, as he converted a chance just 18 seconds into overtime to deliver a 1-0 victory and send the Cougars into the quarterfinals.

Menzies’ team-high 16th goal — which came after senior Ben Garcia was taken down in the goal box shortly after the opening kickoff of overtime — sent sixth-seeded Cherokee Trail into the final eight of the playoffs for the first time since the program moved up to 5A.

Besides seeking their first trip to the semifinals as well, coach Tori Hardy’s Cougars (14-2-1) also get another crack at Grandview, which dealt them an 8-2 loss in the regular season finale with the Centennial League title on the line. The third-seeded Wolves moved into a Saturday semifinal against Cherokee Trail with a 3-1 win over No. 19 Rangeview.

To get a chance to play in the quarterfinals, the Cougars had to get past a Bruins’ side that they had defeated 3-2 in league play Oct. 9. That game saw all five goals scored in the opening half, but this time neither team was able to put one in the goal in regulation.

The first half featured very few prime scoring opportunities as the teams tested out each other’s strengths and weakness, but things became more dangerous and desperate on both sides during the second half.

Cherry Creek had some prime opportunities, but Cherokee Trail senior goalkeeper Luke Eyolfson was up to the task with a few pure reaction saves from point blank range that came on the end of set pieces.

While the Cougars didn’t have as much possession as the Bruins, they did have some dangerous chances on the counterattack.

They put pressure on Cherry Creek from the opening kickoff of overtime, as the ball got put out in front of Garcia as he split two defenders and then went down from the contact. The referee awarded the penalty kick try and Menzies buried it even though the goalkeeper reacted correctly to his right.

(6) CHEROKEE TRAIL 1, (22) CHERRY CREEK 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek 0 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 0 0 1 — 1

SCORING

Overtime

Cherokee Trail — Mike Menzies (penalty kick), 14:42