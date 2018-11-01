AURORA | Noe Ortiz Pena saw a brief opening during the late stages of Wednesday night’s Class 5A boys state second round playoff game and the Grandview senior midfielder took full advantage.

As two Rangeview defenders split in front of him, Ortiz Pena ripped a shot into the far corner of the net with just over 12 minutes remaining in regulation to break a 1-1 stalemate and senior Jaime Luna scored again less than a minute later as the third-seeded Wolves turned away the 19th-seeded Raiders 3-1 on the frigid turf at Legacy Stadium.

Senior Peter Goldy also scored a goal for coach Brian Wood’s Grandview team, which erased an early deficit to earn a trip to the 5A quarterfinals on Saturday, where it will face Centennial League rival Cherokee Trail. The sixth-seeded Cougars downed No. 22 Cherry Creek 1-0 in overtime.

Rangeview — which played without senior midfielder Alexis Flores — took the lead five minutes into the game when senior Wally Solanke scored off a corner kick service from senior Isaiah Bouchard, but that’s all the offense it could muster.

Coach Vic Strouse’s Raiders finished the season 12-5 overall, with two of the losses coming to Grandview.

The Wolves — who also fell behind Rangeview early during a 2-1 regular season win Aug. 23 — needed just six minutes to get back even when Goldy snuck a shot inside the near post after he got on the end of a long throw in from Jeffrey Matney.

The Raiders had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the second half when junior Braidon Nourse found junior Rashid Seidu-Aroza (5A’s leader in goals scored) with an opening, but he pushed his shot wide.

Senior Ian Oltman had two prime chances turned away by Rangeview senior goalie Francisco Avilla, but a minute later Ortiz Pena found the space he needed to tie the game. The Wolves pushed forward right away after the score and got another on Luna’s header.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(3) GRANDVIEW 3, (19) RANGEVIEW 1

Score by halves:

Rangeview 1 0 — 1

Grandview 1 2 — 3

SCORING

First half

Rangeview — Wally Solanke (Isaiah Bouchard), 5th minute

Grandview — Peter Goldy (Jeffrey Matney), 11th minute

Second half

Grandview — Noe Ortiz Pena, 67th minute

Grandview — Jaime Luna, 68th minute