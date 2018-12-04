AURORA | City selections (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and others on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference teams for the 2018 boys soccer season:

2018 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Saul Castellano, jr. (D) and Saugut Rai, sr. (M), Aurora Central;

Gabriel Madera Carillo, sr. (D), Gateway; Jackson Kenge, sr. (D), Andre Lavelle, sr. (M), Sergio Martinez, sr. (F), Cesar Meza, sr. (M) and Victor Muro, jr. (D), Hinkley; Jason Chavez, sr. (M), Alexis Flores, sr. (F) and Rashid Seidu-Aroza, jr. (F), Rangeview

Other selections: Francisco Cigarroa, sr. (M), Andy Galvan, soph. (F), Jose Galvan, sr. (GK) and Cesar Salazar, sr. (D), Adams City; Daniel Deleon, sr. (GK) and Victor Gutierrez, sr. (D), Brighton; Byan Fuentes, jr. (F), Northglenn; Miguel Camorlinga Juarez, sr. (M), Prairie View; Jacob Munoz, jr. (M), Thornton; Brian Aguirre, sr. (D), Brian Hernandez, sr. (GK), Jesus Hernandez, jr. (D), Jorge Ramos, sr. (F) and Elmer Valdez, jr. (M), Westminster

Player of the Year: Alexis Flores, Rangeview. Coach of the Year: Brian Little, Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Orlin Castro, sr. (M), Brian Hernandez, sr. (F) and Gustavo Torrecillas, soph. (D), Aurora Central; Luis Marquez, jr. (D), Gateway; Brian Hernandez, sr. (D), Juan Morales, jr. (D) and Mitchell Ngo, jr. (M), Hinkley; Francisco Avila, sr. (GK), Isaiah Bouchard, sr. (M), Braidon Nourse, jr. (F), Ivan Serrano, soph. (D) and Wally Solanke, sr. (F), Rangeview

Other selections: Brian Ramirez, soph. (D), Raul Sanchez, jr. (F) and Anjelo Vazquez, jr. (M), Adams City; Shawn Bailey, jr. (F), Jona Macareno, jr. (D), Hector Ramirez, sr. (F) and Adrian Rodriguez, sr. (M), Brighton; Jarred Gonzales-Aguilar, sr. (F) and Jayton Hall, jr. (D), Northglenn; Zachary Carr, jr. (GK) and Jonas Tiensvold, jr. (F), Prairie View; Kevin Ortiz, jr. (M), Thornton; Fernando Gomez, sr. (GK) and Emerson Robles, jr. (F), Westminster