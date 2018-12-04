AURORA | City selections (Regis Jesuit) and others on the All-Continental League teams for the 2018 boys soccer season:

2018 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Colton Barry, sr. (M/F), Ben Cavarra, sr. (F), Nick Dermer, jr. (D) and John Langenderfer, sr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Zach Arredondo, sr. (D), Ryan Hannigan, sr. (F), Jayden Henry, sr., Brady Kuzinski, jr. (M) and Enrique Mujica, soph. (D), Castle View; Grey Lapiano, sr. (F) and Evan Olson, sr. (D), Chaparral; Thomas Hoy, sr. (GK) and Noah Johnson, sr. (D), Douglas County; Davis Branch, sr. (M), Joseph Herman, jr .(D) and Cole Mathews, sr. (D), Heritage; Brian Lutz, sr. (M) and Curran Mulvihill, soph. (M), Highlands Ranch; Nick Bernardoni, sr. (M), Blade LeMarr, sr. (D) and Sean Marek, sr. (F), Legend; Gino Buti, sr. (F), Caiden Dixon, jr. (D) and Corban Gamble, sr. (M), Mountain Vista; Cameron Klein, jr. (GK), Ponderosa; Calvin Ewing, sr. (M), Kagan Giltinan, sr. (F), Tyler Huebsch, sr. (D), Neon Sapkota, sr. (M) and Kai Wetzel, sr. (M), Rock Canyon; Justin Brells, sr. (F) and Blake Eaton, sr. (D), ThunderRidge

League champion: Regis Jesuit, Castle View, Rock Canyon. Player of the Year: Colton Barry, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Mark Burfeind, Castle View. Sportsmanship: Highlands Ranch

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Eli Hilt, jr. (D), Jack Kuzio, sr. (M) and JP Pak, jr. (M), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Bryan Flores, sr. (M), Grant Spiegelberg, sr. (D) and Bailey Voit, fr. (F), Castle View; Cole Davis, sr. (D) and Shane Henderson, sr. (D), Chaparral; Sam Hying, jr. (F) and Blake Mandler, jr. (M), Douglas County; Eli Nicholls, sr. (F) and Kole Villescas, soph. (GK), Heritage; Kris Davis, sr. (F) and Nick DePinto, sr. (D), Highlands Ranch; Ben Rosenbach, jr. (M) and Tristan Smith, jr. (GK), Legend; Jack Cropper, jr. (D) and Ben Nalen, jr. (GK), Mountain Vista; Chris Cornn, jr. (F) and Andrew Webb, jr. (M), Ponderosa; Spencer Johnson, sr. (D), Evan Teal, sr. (D) and Bruno Zdravecky, soph. (F), Rock Canyon; Jordan Awwad, sr. (F) and Zach Moberly, sr. (M), ThunderRidge