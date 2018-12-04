AURORA | City selections (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2018 boys soccer season:

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ben Garcia, sr. and Mike Menzies, sr., Cherokee Trail; A.J. Garza, sr., Eaglecrest; Peter Goldy, sr., Ransom Hall, sr., Raymond Jackson, sr., Noe Ortiz Pena, sr. and Cobi Wood, sr., Grandview; Dagm Getu, sr., Overland; Andrew Lopez, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Spencer Cobb (GK), sr., Cameron Gail, sr., Zander Hahn, sr. And Zach Westerman, sr., Arapahoe; Ian Elliott, jr. And Zach Lewis, jr.., Cherry Creek; Patrick Rooney, sr. And Liam Shaw, sr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Cameron Gail, Arapahoe. Coach(es) of the Year: Tori Hardy, Cherokee Trail and Brian Wood, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Dillon Andrews, sr., Marcello Barretto, sr., Luke Eyolfson (GK), sr., Carlos Melendez, sr. And Dylan Reimer, sr., Cherokee Trail; Abel Flores, jr. And Dominik Vrba, jr., Eaglecrest; Jaime Luna, sr. And Ian Oltman, sr., Grandview; Komil Khatamov, soph., Overland; Brian Arrieta, jr., Bryant Becerra, jr. And Thomas McLaurin, jr., Smoky Hill