AURORA | Jim Soran has watched the first halves of two Class 5A state playoff games with appreciation of just how good his Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team can be.

The second halves of both the Raiders’ first round win over Legend and Saturday’s quarterfinal victory over Chaparral left something to be desired for Soran, a veteran coach who knows exactly what it takes to win the postseason.

Regis Jesuit did plenty in the first half of its morning contest at Legacy Stadium to provide plenty of cushion and was never really threatened in a 14-7 victory. The Raiders qualified for the state semifinals for the 11th consecutive season and moved a win again from a fifth straight trip to the state title game.

Junior Jake Taylor had his second four-goal game of the postseason to lead seven Raiders with goals, senior Nick Ringhofer and junior Reed Babcock added three scores apiece and senior goalie Matthew McCarthy made 10 saves.

Regis Jesuit (16-1) has a May 16 semifinal contest against No. 4 Columbine (15-2), which downed fifth-seeded Cherry Creek 6-5 in another quarterfinal. The Raiders topped the Rebels 8-4 on May 2.

No. 6 Arapahoe (13-4) and No. 2 Kent Denver (14-3) qualified for the semifinals on the bottom side of the 5A bracket. Semifinal game times at Legacy Stadium are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but the Colorado High School Activities Association had not yet assigned the games.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(1) REGIS JESUIT 14, (9) CHAPARRAL 7

Score by halves:

Chaparral 1 0 3 3 — 7

Regis Jesuit 5 3 5 1 — 14