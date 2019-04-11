The Grandview boys lacrosse team had been knocking at the door of the group of Colorado’s best for years.

The Wolves finally have their foot in the door.

A two-goal win over Arapahoe — the first in program history against a program that has long been one of the state’s best — announced the official arrival.

“I think it just takes our program to another level and solidifies us as a real top-five contender in the state,” first-year Grandview coach Scott Hussey said of what a win over Arapahoe and/or Cherry Creek would mean.

“We’re talking to our guys all the time about what that means,” he added. “It’s about the work they put in the offseason and the time they spend outside of practice to get ready. We think we’re right on the cusp.”

Grandview’s chance to face top-ranked Cherry Creek came April 10, but will have to wait until 6 p.m. April 25 at Legacy Stadium after the game was postponed due to weather.

The Wolves missed out on the playoffs last season and recorded just seven wins, but made the postseason in 2017 when they lost to Regis Jesuit in the opening round. Grandview’s best season came in 2016 when it made the quarterfinals and challenged Cherry Creek before falling.

Hussey took over a team that isn’t too long on veterans, but has already picked up six wins on the season with at least eight games left, plus the postseason, putting the 2016 program record win total of 11 well within range. Grandview’s only loss of the season so far is a 13-6 defeat on the road at Cheyenne Mountain — the 4A defending state champion which is off to a 7-2 start — on March 20.

The Wolves also knocked off a 5-2 Rock Canyon team in overtime March 29 and then picked up the biggest win in program history April 6 with its 12-10 victory over Arapahoe. The Warriors, who beat Grandview 14-9 last season, seemingly had things going for them and had just taken over the top spot in the CHSAANow.com rankings.

Grandview played Arapahoe even through a quarter, took a two-goal halftime lead and finished off the victory, even surviving a six-goal onslaught by the Warriors in the final period.

“Arapahoe ran off six goals in the fourth, but we were able to weather the storm and answer back,” Hussey said. “Every time they got two or three goals, we slammed the door and came back with one or two of our own. Having confidence and not letting a run by the other team rattle us has been key for us.”

The Wolves’ deep offense came into play in a big way, as sophomore Luke McGahey scored three goals, while senior Jack Rogers and juniors Cade Bruckman and Tyler Hussey added a pair apiece.

“It’s amazing, we’re not selfish at all,” said junior Jack McGahey, who is second on the team with 16 goals and is tied for the team lead with Bruckman and Luke McGahey with nine assists.

“Everyone gets goals, it doesn’t matter who,” he added. “It’s amazing.”

Jack McGahey has scored some of his goals with some flair, including a pair of behind the back goals. Tyler Hussey leads the team with 21 goals, while Bruckman has 13.

Rogers has given Grandview a big weapon in the faceoff circle and the Wolves also have a key senior in the net in Darius Miller, who made 12 saves against Arapahoe, which had scored few goals in a game only one time this season.

“We’re still young, we have a couple of seniors in Darius and Jack, but mostly the other guys are sophomores and juniors, so we have a lot of growth ahead as well,” Hussey said.

Grandview had a chance to face new No. 1 Cherry Creek right after the Arapahoe victory, but weather postponed the schedule April 10 game. Whenever the matchups with the undefeated Bruins happens, the Wolves will be ready.

“We’re looking to beat Creek and Arapahoe, get a top-five seed in the playoffs and hopefully win that state championship,” McGahey said.

2019 AURORA BOYS LACROSSE STANDINGS (through April 9)

5A: Grandview 6-1 (1-0 in Centennial League); Cherokee Trail 4-3 (0-0 in Centennial League); Eaglecrest 4-4 (1-1 in Centennial League); Regis Jesuit 3-4 (2-0 in South Suburban League); Overland 1-6 (0-1 in Centennial League); Smoky Hill 0-7 (0-0 in Centennial League); 4A: Rangeview (APS co-op) 3-5 (2-1 in Metro League)