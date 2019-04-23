AURORA | The Predators Cup turned out to be a tasty appetizer for the Grandview boys lacrosse team’s tasty week of competition.

In the first game of four in a six-day span — including a much-anticipated showdown with undefeated Cherry Creek — the Wolves piled up nine goals in the opening period against rival Cherokee Trail Monday at Legacy Stadium and rode the hot start to a 15-7 victory.

Juniors Ty Hussey and Evan Humphrey scored two goals apiece, junior Cade Bruckman scored two goals and racked up four assists and senior goalie Darius Miller turned aside 13 shots in the net as Grandview secured the Predators Cup traveling trophy for the fifth straight season.

Coach Scott Hussey’s team improved to 10-1 overall with games upcoming against Eaglecrest on Wednesday, Cherry Creek on Thursday — a game rescheduled for 6 p.m. at Legacy Stadium due to weather — and Chatfield on Saturday.

Cherokee Trail, which dropped to 4-7, got a hat trick from senior Aryan Krause and a pair of goals from freshman Flint Thielen.

GRANDVIEW 15, CHEROKEE TRAIL 7

Score by periods:

Cher. Trail 1 2 3 1 — 7

Grandview 9 1 2 3 — 15

SCORING

First period: Grandview — Luke McGahey (Cade Bruckman), 10:48; Grandview — Bruckman (Jack McGahey), 9:46; Grandview — Bruckman, 8:48; Grandview — Jack McGahey (Bruckman), 6:54; Grandview — Ty Hussey, 5:21; Grandview — Evan Humphrey, 3:52; Cherokee Trail — Flint Thielen, 3:24; Grandview — Calvin VanWormer, 2:27; Grandview — Humphrey (Hussey), 1:08; Grandview — Trevor Prins, 26.7

Second period: Cherokee Trail — Thielen, 8:57; Cherokee Trail — Zach Cooper (Peyton Wadford), 6:18; Grandview — Humphrey (Bruckman), 2:19

Third period: Grandview — Hussey (Braydan Hiebert), 8:09; Cherokee Trail — Malik Sparrow, 6:49; Grandview — Jack Matthews (Hiebert), 3:29; Cherokee Trail — Aryan Krause, 1:08; Cherokee Trail — Krause, 6.3

Fourth period: Grandview — Tommy Cole, 9:46; Grandview — Prins (Bruckman), 8:50; Grandview — Hussey, 7:05; Cherokee Trail — Krause, 2:23