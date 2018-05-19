DENVER | A year after playing one of its most forgettable games at Mile High Stadium, the Regis Jesuit boys lacrosse team produced one of its most memorable Friday night.

The Raiders rid themselves of the memory of a nine-goal defeat to Cherry Creek last season in the Class 5A state championship game with a defensively-driven 10-4 victory over Kent Denver.

Coach Jim Soran’s top-seeded Regis Jesuit took the lead at the 12-second mark when senior long stick middie Charlie Maly buried a shot on a pass from senior Patrick Roe and after a brief tie in the opening period, led the rest of the way against the second-seeded Sun Devils, who were playing in their first state championship game since 2011.

Regis Jesuit — which won its first boys lacrosse state title against the same Kent Denver program in 2011 — won its fourth overall title. The Raiders have played in the state final in five straight seasons and won in 2014 (14-7 over Cherry Creek), 2016 (11-5 over Arapahoe) and now in 2018.

Junior Jake Taylor had a hat trick, senior Anders Erickson scored a pair of goals and had an assist and junior Reed Babcock scored a goal to go with two assists for the Raiders (18-1), who had 11 different players record at least one point in the game.

The Regis Jesuit defense stifled a Kent Denver offense that scored 13 goals when the teams met April 25 and had scored no fewer than five all season long. Senior goalie Matthew McCarthy made some big saves when needed for the Raiders.

Regis Jesuit finished the season undefeated against Colorado teams and suffered its only loss of the year at Torrey Pines (15-8) on a Spring Break trip to California.

(1) REGIS JESUIT 10, (2) KENT DENVER 4

Score by quarters:

Kent Denver 1 0 2 1 — 4

Regis Jesuit 3 1 4 2 — 10

SCORING

First quarter: Regis Jesuit — Charlie Maly (Patrick Roe), 11:48; Kent Denver — Max Hewitt, 9:13; Regis Jesuit — Reed Babcock, 6:59; Regis Jesuit — Anders Erickson (Babcock) 3:00

Second quarter: Regis Jesuit — Erickson (Will Dennen), 9:36

Third quarter: Regis Jesuit — Jake Taylor (Babcock), 11:06; Kent Denver — Payton Lester (Ryan Bergner), 7:23; Kent Denver — Bergner, 6:52; Regis Jesuit — Will Desmond (Bohdan O’Shaughnessy), 6:02; Regis Jesuit — Roe (Vinny Mata), 3:31; Regis Jesuit — Alec Breeden (Erickson), 0:31

Fourth quarter: Regis Jesuit — Taylor (Joe Kassal), 11:55; Kent Denver — Bergner, 3:40; Regis Jesuit — Taylor, 2:02