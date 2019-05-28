AURORA | The following is a look at the players from Regis Jesuit and those from Colorado Academy, Denver East, Denver South, Heritage, Kent Denver, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer and Pine Creek who were voted all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the South Suburban League for their play during the 2019 boys lacrosse season:

2019 ALL-SOUTH SUBURBAN LEAGUE BOYS LACROSSE

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Reed Babcock, sr. (M), Alec Breeden, sr. (SSDM), Joe Kassal, sr. (M), Luke Keefe, sr. (D), Vinny Mata, jr. (D), Bohdan O’Shaughnessy, sr. (M), Jack Ringhofer, soph. (A) and Jake Taylor, sr. (A), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Conner Brook, sr. (M), Paul Chandler, jr. (G), Michael Colpack, sr. (A) and Jake Donaldson-Reid, jr. (D), Colorado Academy; Cole Finley-Ponds, sr. (D), Harry Meade, jr. (D) and Mustang Sally, sr. (A), Denver East; Joe Carpinello, jr. (LSM) and Ian Kelly, sr. (M), Heritage; Brandon Bergner, soph. (A), Pace Billings, sr. (LSM), Michael Bowler, sr. (M), Charlie Bragg, sr. (SSDM), Max Hewitt, jr. (M), Will Morland, sr. (FO), Ben Shapiro, sr. (G), Joey Waldbaum, jr. (D) and Dylan Wells, sr. (M), Kent Denver; Cade Zeigler, jr. (A), Lewis-Palmer; Michael Edwards, soph. (FO), Pine Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Thomas Benedict, sr. (LSM), Shane Gautsche, sr. (D), Will Pater, sr. (M), Donald Ross, sr. (LSM) and Phillip Wildes, sr. (G), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Jackson Briggs, sr. (SSDM), Tucker Ezrine, sr. (SSDM), Andrew Jeffries, sr. (M), Nate Kay, jr. (A) and Jack Oberg, sr. (A), Colorado Academy; Elijah Bruggeman, jr. (M), Clay Finley-Ponds, sr. (M), Jack Freeman, fr. (A), William Grawemeyer, soph. (F), Duncan Lewis, jr. (A) and Sam Perez, fr. (G), Denver East; Nate Kingdom, jr. (G), Denver South; Evan Kaufman, jr. (M), Zach Kennedy, jr. (A) and Jared Meltzner, soph. (A), Heritage; James Dahlen, sr. (D), Payton Lester, jr. (A) and Josh Melvin, sr. (A), Kent Denver; Paxton Crowell, jr. (G), Ryan Eells, jr. (D), Dalton Goodale, jr. (A), Michael Grad, jr. (M), Andrew Merrill, soph. (FO), Logan Murray, soph. (LSM) and Lukas Zoldi, jr. (M), Lewis-Palmer; Leo Took, jr. (M), Palmer; Parker Hahne, soph. (LSM), Pine Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Nick Lippert, sr. (M), Isaac Lloyd, sr. (D), Will McFadden, soph. (A), Max Rizzi, sr. (M) and Matt Van Dusen, jr. (A), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Mac Behrhorst, sr. (D) and Carter Coatsworth, sr. (LSM), Colorado Academy; Jack Freeman, fr. (A) and Noah Miller, sr. (D), Denver East; Thomas Culhane, soph. (D), Austin Hurd, jr. (M), Chase Kramis, sr. (A) and Zian Lusero, sr. (D), Denver South; Seth Austin, sr. (M), Logan Cox, sr. (A), Carson George, sr. (D) and Wes Jones, sr. (D), Heritage; Rhodes Fotopulos, sr. (D), Kent Denver; Joe Van Dyk, fr. (G), Palmer; Corey Applegarth, fr. (D), Cole Gramilch, soph. (A) and Matt Weis, soph. (A), Pine Creek