AURORA | The following is a look at the players from Rangeview and those from Bishop Machebeuf, Denver North, George Washington, Kennedy, Northfield and Thomas Jefferson who were voted all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the Class 4A Metro Conference for their play during the 2019 boys lacrosse season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 ALL-METRO CONFERENCE BOYS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Ben Capozzolo, sr. (M), Eric Hamilton, sr. (M), Ian Kersten, fr. (D), DeMario Williams, fr. (LSM) and Ramiro Ybarra, sr. (A), Rangeview

Other selections: Liam Berry, jr. (A), Nick Garcia, sr. (M) and CJ Hivner, soph. (LSM/M), Bishop Machebeuf; Oliver Groner, jr. (A), Denver North; Sam Gottesfield, fr. (G), Ben Kastrul, sr. (LSM) and Braedon Rudolph, fr. (M), George Washington; Finn Forward, sr. (A), Owen Hudock, fr. (LSM) and Joseph Yoder, fr. (A), Northfield; Ian Bolack, jr. (A), Caden Cramer, jr. (A), Johnathan Delgado, jr. (FO), Savion Johnson, sr. (M), Jackson Reid, sr. (D) and Craig Thurman, sr. (M), Thomas Jefferson

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Marvin Arrieta, jr. (M), Alex Hess, jr. (G), Nik Pantuliano, jr. (M), Jun Tizon, sr. (A) and Zach Whitworth, jr. (D), Rangeview

Other selections: Bryce Caswell, jr. (D), Tony Paolucci, soph. (A) and Tim Unger, jr. (M), Bishop Machebeuf; Max Heller, soph. (D), Denver North; Robbie Fisher, sr. (D), Caleb Gammon, sr. (A) and Andrew Hageman, sr. (D), George Washington; Nathanial Vigil, sr. (A), Kennedy; Trey Barrett, jr. (D), Joseph Brown, jr. (M) and Gage Wharry, jr. (D), Northfield; Jayden Farrell, sr. (D), Trenton Koser, soph. (G), Declan Larm, jr. (D) and Owen Miner, jr. (A), Thomas Jefferson

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Alex Trujillo (M), Rangeview

Other selections: Kevin Pickford, fr. (DM) and Grant VandeRiet, soph. (M), Thomas Jefferson