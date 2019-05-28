AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the Centennial League for their play during the 2019 boys lacrosse season:

2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Malik Sparrow, sr. (LSM), Cherokee Trail; Cade Bruckman, jr. (A), Ty Hussey, jr. (M), Jack Rogers, sr. (M) and Calvin VanWormer, jr. (D), Grandview; Hasan Elsayed, sr. (D), Overland

Other selections: Bobby Baltzer, sr. (M), Josh Carlson, jr. (A), Trevor Douglas, jr. (M), Jake Hall, sr. (A), Adam Hangland, sr. (D), Dillon Linhardt, sr. (A), Adam Meyer, sr. (G) and Thomas Rames, sr. (D), Arapahoe; Aidan Burke, jr. (A), Jack Kinney, jr. (D), Gabe Minisini, sr. (A), Chandler Nayman, sr. (G), Henry Olsen, sr. (A), Luke Rios, jr. (FOGO), Carson Smail, sr. (DM), Morry Stein, soph. (M) and Tyler Wuthrich, sr. (D), Cherry Creek; Ethan Hart, jr. (D), Mullen

Coach of the Year: Scott Hussey, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Evan Gibbs, fr. (M), Aryan Krause, sr. (A), Flint Thielen, fr. (A) and Devin Wadford, jr. (D), Cherokee Trail; Miles Hart, sr. (G), Cade Munro, jr. (D) and Logan Wells, sr. (A), Eaglecrest; Michael Duggan, fr. (LSM), Nick Eisenbarth, sr. (D), Jack McGahey, jr. (A), Luke McGahey, soph. (A) and Darius Miller, sr. (G), Grandview; Travon Holmes, jr. (M) and Dax Smestad, soph. (G), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Nikko Graff, jr. (M), Arapahoe; Gage Fisher, jr. (M), Keegan Quinn, soph. (A) and JP Starkey, jr. (M), Mullen

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Pierce Miller, jr. (G), Cherokee Trail; Tyler Maccagnan, sr. (LSM) and Max Morgenegg, jr. (DM), Eaglecrest

Other selections: Gage Gillis, sr. (D), Willis Hanson, jr. (FOGO) and Dom Jablonsky, jr. (LSM), Mullen