AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Rangeview and Regis Jesuit) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the South Suburban League for their play during the 2018 boys lacrosse season:

2018 ALL-SOUTH SUBURBAN LEAGUE BOYS LACROSSE

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Reed Babcock, jr. (midfield), Will Dennen, sr. (midfield), Anders Erickson, sr. (attack), Joe Kassal, jr. (midfield), Charlie Maly, sr. (LSM), Dom Mata, sr. (defense), Vinny Mata, soph. (defense), Patrick Roe, sr. (SSDM) and Jake Taylor, jr. (attack), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Connor Brook (midfield), Brooks Brown (faceoff) and Enzo Pellegrini (LSM), Colorado Academy; Cole Finley-Ponds (LSM), August “Mustang” Sally (attack) and Luke Sawyer (defense), Denver East; Gunnar Carlile (attack), Ian Kelly (midfield) and Nick Rexroad (defense), Heritage; Ryan Bergner (attack), Lukas Drexler-Bruce (goalie), George Kandel (midfield), Timmy Safford (midfield) and Dylan Wells (defense), Kent Denver

Player of the Year: Lukas Drexler-Bruce, Kent Denver. Coach of the Year: Ben Brenneman, Kent Denver. Assistant of the Year: Mike Leleck, Rangeview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Izzy Trejo, sr. (faceoff) and Jordi Yomona, sr. (midfield), Rangeview; Alec Breeden, jr. (midfield), Will Desmond, sr. (midfield), Luke Keefe, jr. (defense), Max Loyola, sr. (defense), Matthew McCarthy, sr. (goalie), Nick Ringhofer, sr. (attack), Max Smith, sr. (SSDM) and Brad Terry (goalie), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Alexander Archie (midfield), Will Bomgaars (SSDM), Paul Chandler (goalie), Michael Colpack (attack), Jake Donaldson-Reid (defense), Nate Kay (attack), Colorado Academy; Cole Emmanuel (faceoff), Clayton Finley-Ponds (SSDM), Carter Haskel (defense), Daniel Rahe (attack), Andrew Tan (attack), Denver East; Nate Kingdom (goalie) and Zian Lusero (defense), Denver South; Delaney Chapman (SSDM), Logan Cox (attack), Alex Fielding (LSM), Jake Pirnack (midfield) and Tristan Kelln (midfield), Heritage; Pace Billings (LSM), Michael Bowler (midfield), Ben Carpenter (attack), Max Hewitt (midfield), Payton Lester (attack), Joey Waldbaum (defense), Brian Wittmer (midfield) and Rhys Zoldi (midfield), Kent Denver

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Alex Hess, soph. (goalie) and Beau Laracuente, sr. (defense), Rangeview

Other selections: Wyatt Johnson (midfield) and Ben LeClaire (goalie), Denver East; Peter Dorighi (SSDM), Denver South; Joe Carpinello (defense), Wes Jones (defense) and Alex Stucker (defense), Heritage; Beau Benson (defense), Charlie Bragg (SSDM) and Will Morland (SSDM), Kent Denver