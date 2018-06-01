AURORA | The following is a look at the players from the Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others who were voted all-conference first and second teams and honorable mention in the Centennial League for their play during the 2018 boys lacrosse season:

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS LACROSSE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cameron Gilmore, sr. (M), Spenser Nam, jr. (D), Malik Sparrow, jr. (LSM) and Chase Street, sr. (A), Cherokee Trail; Adam Weintraut, sr. (A), Eaglecrest; Cade Bruckman, soph. (A), Ty Hussey, soph. (M) and Colby Moore, sr. (D), Grandview; Alex Gomez, sr. (G), Overland; James Bowers, sr. (M), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Bobby Baltzer, jr. (M), Josh Carlson, soph. (A), Trevor Douglas, soph. (M), Adam Hangland, jr. (D) and Jackson Harvey, sr. (FOGO), Arapahoe; Johnny Adams, soph. (D), Knox Dent, sr. (G), Nick Edwards, sr. (M), Gabe Minisini, jr. (A), Scott Ransom, sr. (DM) and Tyler Wuthrich, jr. (D), Cherry Creek; Jack Berger, jr. (M) and Colin O’Brien, sr. (LSM), Mullen

Conference Player of the Year: Malik Sparrow, Cherokee Trail. Head Coach of the Year: Matt Bocklett, Cherry Creek. Assistant Coach of the Year: Ken Clausen, Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Keats Hall, sr. (M), Cherokee Trail; Trevor Cosby, sr. (DM), Christian Hansen, sr. (LSM), Tate Holleran, sr. (A) and Austin Whitcher, sr. (D), Grandview; Hasan Elsayed, jr. (D) and Dashim Tekle, sr. (DM), Overland

Other selections: Ethan Ferrie (G), Riley Moynihan (M) and Thomas Rames (D), Arapahoe; Luke Rios (FOGO) and Henry Savage (A), Cherry Creek; Richie Connell (A), Gage Gillis, jr. (D) and Elijah Reuth, sr. (M), Mullen

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Cordell Jensen, sr. (M) and Aryan Kraus, jr. (M), Cherokee Trail; Miles Hart, jr. (G), Tyler Maccagnan, jr. (LSM) and Logan Wells, jr. (A), Eaglecrest; Jack Rogers, jr. (A), Grandview; Demarius Pittman, sr. (DM), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Logan Baker, soph. (LSM), Arapahoe; Jack Kinney (D) and Neal Sklar (LSM), Cherry Creek; Bill Ciu, sr. (G), Mullen