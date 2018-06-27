COMMERCE CITY | Smoky Hill senior-to-be Chris Kennedy earned his way into the prestigious U.S. Junior Am golf tournament and he did it in style June 26.

Kennedy made an eagle on the par-5 Hole No. 18 at Buffalo Run Golf Course to put the finishing touches on a qualifying round of 4-under-par. He shared medalist honors with Fort Collins’ Dillon Stewart, who also made an eagle on the final hole.

Kennedy and Stewart finiished a shot clear of Andrew Rodriguez of The Woodlands, Texas, who claimed the third qualifying spot in the U.S. Junior Am, which is scheduled for July 16-21 at Balustrol in Springfield, N.J.

Eaglecrest grad Davis Bryant — who made the U.S. Junior Am the past two years — shot a 1-under 71 to finish a stroke out of a possible alternate spot, while Regis Jesuit grad Cal McCoy carded a plus-2 74.

