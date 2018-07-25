Boys Golf: Kennedy misses cut after stroke play at U.S. Junior Am

Smoky Hill senior-to-be boys golfer Chris Kennedy played two rounds of the prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur golf tournament July 17-18 at Balustrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

With Buffs’ golf coach Jim Riesenman serving as his caddy, Kennedy fired rounds of 76 and 79 to finish at plus-14 for the tournament. That left him seven strokes shy of the cut, as 64 players advanced to the match play portion of the tournament.

Kennedy recorded a pair of birdies in his opening round, while his second round included one birdie and made par on his final eight holes. Kennedy — who placed 15th at last season’s Class 5A boys state golf tournament — begins competition in his senior season on Aug. 6.

Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, North Carolina, defeated Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, 1-up to win the U.S. Junior Am championship.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports