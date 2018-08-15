Boys Golf: Kennedy, Boonta make top 10 in Centennial League opener

AURORA | Smoky Hill senior Chris Kennedy continued his strong streak of play of late with his performance in Wednesday’s Centennial League boys golf opener.

Kennedy — who won the DPS Invitational to open the season — carded a 1-over par 72 at Meadow Hills Golf Course to finish in a tie for third place individually with Mullen’s Mario Dino.

Junior Beam Boonta shot a 5-over 77 to lead the way for Cherokee Trail, which was the top Aurora team in the standings in fourth place, followed by Grandview, Smoky Hill, Overland and Eaglecrest.

Arapahoe won the tournament by a 16-stroke margin with Caleb Busta and Matt Wilkinson leading the way by shooting 69 and 71, respectively. Mullen finished as the runner-up and Cherry Creek came in third.

The second Centennial League tournament is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at South Suburban Golf Course.

CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS GOLF MEET NO. 1

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 290; 2. Mullen 306; 3. Cherry Creek 313; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 321; 5. GRANDVIEW 343; 6. SMOKY HILL 372; 7. OVERLAND 395; 8. EAGLECREST 420

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Caleb Busta (Arapahoe) 69; 2. Matt Wilkinson (Arapahoe) 71; T3. CHRIS KENNEDY (SMOKY HILL) 72; T3. Mario Dino (Mullen) 72; 5. Jack Tickle (Arapahoe) 73; 6. Quinn Mosch (Cherry Creek) 74; 7. Eli Marquez (Mullen) 75; 8. Cade Kilkenny (Cherry Creek) 76; 9. Jake Ott (Arapahoe) 77; 10. BEAM BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (321): Beam Boonta 77, Andrew Jang 80, Jake Williams 81, Richard Hubbard 83, Mason Bernard 85; Grandview (343): Kenny VanWormer 83, Randy Conger 86, Alex Chitkoksoong 86, Titus Miner 88, Jack Siler 89; Smoky Hill (372): Chris Kennedy 72, Ryan Keohane 84, Jose Blea 88, Sam Fruitman 128; Overland (395): Justin Weiman 89, Quinn Hiatt 92, Noah Larchick 98, Dominic Gonzales 116, Nate Carver WD; Eaglecrest (420): Garrett Schmidt 90, Hunter Wallen 95, Landyn Garcia 111, Ryan Anderson 124, Logan Lonergan 127

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Arapahoe (290): Caleb Busta 69, Matt Wilkinson 71, Jack Tickle 73, Jake Ott 77, Zack Burge 84; Mullen (306): Mario Dino 72, Eli Marquez 75, Cole Reister 78, Thomas Hicks 81, Rhett Johnson 82; Cherry Creek (313): Quinn Mosch 74, Cade Kilkenny 76, Canter Kovarik 79, Rhett Fruitman 84, Jimmy Ringsby 92