Boys Golf: Class 5A state tournament 1st round tee times

COLORADO SPRINGS | Pairings and tee times for the first round of the Class 5A boys state golf tournament on Oct. 1, 2018, at the Colorado Springs Country Club. Aurora individuals bold and uppercased. Tournament concludes on Oct. 2:

2018 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES

First round, Oct. 1, at Colorado Springs Country Club

TEE NO. 1

9 a.m.: ANDREW JANG (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Carter Kovarik (Cherry Creek), Ryan Bomareto (Horizon)

9:09 a.m.: MASON BERNARD (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Matthew Guenther (Horizon), Quinn Mosch (Cherry Creek)

9:18 a.m.: BEAN BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), Cade Kilkenny (Cherry Creek), Joseph Ashley (Dakota Ridge)

9:27 a.m.: Brett Reamon (Fairview), Logan Byler (Valor Christian), Riley Rottschaefer (Arapahoe)

9:36 a.m.: Chris Jonell (Arapahoe), Noah Vrencur (Fairview), Trevor White (Valor Christian)

9:45 a.m.: Caleb Busta (Arapahoe), Ryder Heuston (Fairview), Ty Findlow (Valor Christian)

9:54 a.m.: Jack Tickle (Arapahoe), Jake Welch (Valor Christian), William Chadwick (Fairview)

10:03 a.m.: Ben McCormick (Legacy), Grant Alqatami (Boulder), Ryan Liao (Lakewood)

10:12 a.m.: Cormac Arroyo (Legacy), Jaden Park (Boulder), Max Lange (Lakewood)

10:21 a.m.: Jonas Graham (Chaparral), Matt Ammon (Legacy), Noah DiBiase (Lakewood)

10:30 a.m.: Grant Hoos (Legacy), Jace Wright (Lakewood), Tyler Mulligan (Chaparral)

10:39 a.m.: CHRIS KENNEDY (SMOKY HILL), Connor Jones (Mountain Range), Ryan Sangchompuphen (Denver East)

10:48 a.m.: Hendrik deKoning (Denver East), Jack Leibold (Heritage), Ty Nelson (Rocky Mountain)

10:57 a.m.: Brandon Alvarez (ThunderRidge), Ryan Jenson (Broomfield), Zach Cushman (Castle View)

TEE NO. 10

9 a.m.: Grant Myers (Monarch), Julian Drapela (Mountain Vista), Nick Fallin (Rock Canyon)

9:09 a.m.: Cameron Weckerly (Grand Junction), Jimmy Asay (Columbine), Nick Dinapoli (Chatfield)

9:18 a.m.: Carson Kerr (Grand Junction), Jeff Nelson (Prairie View), Max Heupel (Chatfield)

9:27 a.m.: Colin Cazier (Fossil Ridge), EDDIE CUSTY (REGIS JESUIT), Ryan Hilleary (Highlands Ranch)

9:36 a.m.: Cody DeNeui (Highlands Ranch), FREDDIE INGHAM (REGIS JESUIT), Owen Cornmesser (Fossil Ridge)

9:45 a.m.: BO WARDYSNKI (REGIS JESUIT), Brendan Ficke (Highlands Ranch), Charlie Wang (Fossil Ridge)

9:54 a.m.: Dillon Stewart (Fossil Ridge), Tarek Salem (Highlands Ranch), WALKER FULLER (REGIS JESUIT)

10:03 a.m.: Blake Anderson (Fruita Monument), Jack Larson (Ralston Valley), Lucas Howell (Liberty)

10:12 a.m.: Brandon Bervig (Liberty), Gage Messingham (Ralston Valley), Josh Stouder (Fruita Monument)

10:21 a.m.: ALEX CHITKOKSOONG (GRANDVIEW), Ben Lenahan (Ralston Valley), Tyler Barcelon (Liberty)

10:30 a.m.: Alex McCoy (Liberty), KENNY VANWORMER (GRANDVIEW), Trey Kirschner (Ralston Valley)

10:39 a.m.: Elisandro Aragon (Mountain Vista), Finn Olson (Rock Canyon), Thomas Volpe (Monarch)

10:48 a.m.: Blake Katt (Legend), Preston Gagon (Brighton), Tyler Tyson (Arvada West)

10:57 a.m.: Andrew Rankin (Brighton), Ryan Kennedy (Legend), Zach Tyson (Arvada West)