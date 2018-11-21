AURORA | Images from the 2018 Class 5A state football quarterfinal playoff contest between fifth-seeded Grandview and fourth-seeded Eaglecrest played on Nov. 17, 2018, at Legacy Stadium. On a field crusted with ice and in the midst of a downpour of frozen rain, the Wolves scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top the Raptors 26-22 and earn a spot in the 5A semifinals. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

