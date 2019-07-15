Video look at the 2019 Hog Wars strength and conditioning competition for offensive and defensive linemen — aka Hogs — contested on July 10, 2019, at Rangeview High School. Six events were contested (a farmer’s carry, ‘log’ press, Hog sled push, monster truck tire flip, firetruck push and tug-o-war) and Vista PEAK won a tiebreaking tug-o-war with Cherokee Trail to take the championship in the 15th annual event. Rangeview, Hinkley, Eaglecrest, Gateway and Overland also competed (Recap, here & photo gallery, here) (Video by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado)