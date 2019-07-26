The Smoky Hill football team displayed a diverse offense, including a big aeriel attack, during its summer scrimmage with Arapahoe July 18, 2019, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

The Smoky Hill football team is taking no shortcuts as it looks to build on the 2018 season, in which it went undefeated in the regular season and ended a lengthy absence from the Class 5A state playoffs.

Coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes have been very active in the summer, which has included a variety of 7-on-7 work and camps in addition to a scrimmage against Arapahoe on July 18 at Legacy Stadium, where they exhibited offensive fireworks like they had last season.

Smoky Hill football players use a fire hose under the direction of Aurora Fire Department personnel on July 22, 2019. (Photo courtesy Smoky Hill football)

Smoky Hill football players (and some of the school’s softball team) paid a visit to the Aurora Fire Department training center July 22 and experienced many of the grueling tasks performed by firefighters.

The Buffaloes also had a contingent help out with the annual Spartans Youth Football Camp July 23-25 at Legacy Stadium, which included teams from a variety of age groups.

Finally, from 1-3 p.m. July 29-30, Smoky Hill will play host to a football skills camp for Special Olympics.

Official practice for the fall season begins Aug. 12.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR