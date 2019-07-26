The Smoky Hill football team is taking no shortcuts as it looks to build on the 2018 season, in which it went undefeated in the regular season and ended a lengthy absence from the Class 5A state playoffs.

Coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes have been very active in the summer, which has included a variety of 7-on-7 work and camps in addition to a scrimmage against Arapahoe on July 18 at Legacy Stadium, where they exhibited offensive fireworks like they had last season.

Smoky Hill football players (and some of the school’s softball team) paid a visit to the Aurora Fire Department training center July 22 and experienced many of the grueling tasks performed by firefighters.

The Buffaloes also had a contingent help out with the annual Spartans Youth Football Camp July 23-25 at Legacy Stadium, which included teams from a variety of age groups.

Finally, from 1-3 p.m. July 29-30, Smoky Hill will play host to a football skills camp for Special Olympics.

Official practice for the fall season begins Aug. 12.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports