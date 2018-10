AURORA | A look at the Class 5A state playoff history for the Smoky Hill football team dating back to the 1991 season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

SMOKY HILL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HISTORY (SINCE 1991)

Playoff appearances: 2

2018 (5A): vs. Regis Jesuit (first round), TBD

2007 (5A): Rocky Mountain 42, Smoky Hill 21 (first round)