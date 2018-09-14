AURORA | The first win of the season was within the grasp of the Rangeview football team Thursday night, but slipped away with two costly turnovers.

The Raiders watched the Mountain Range defense take back both an interception and a fumble for touchdowns — the most costly coming late in the final quarter as Rangeview drove for the go-ahead score — and eventually fell 20-14 in a Metro 10 contest at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Reece Berkey threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, a 64-yarder to senior Ethan Fray inside the last two minutes, and Trey Rogers also found the end zone for coach Brandon Alconcel’s team, which dropped to 0-4.

Rangeview plays host to Adams City at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

MOUNTAIN RANGE 20, RANGEVIEW 14

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range 7 6 0 6 — 20

Rangeview 0 2 6 6 — 14

SCORING

First quarter

Mountain Range — Clayton Do 1 yard run (Tommy Widera kick), 5:23

Second quarter

Rangeview — Safety (ball snapped out of the end zone), 3:03

Mountain Range — Caleb McClure 60 interception return (kick failed), 0:29

Third quarter

Rangeview — Trey Rogers 1 yard run (pass failed), 11:56

Fourth quarter

Mountain Range — Darian Borden 59 yard fumble return (Widera kick), 5:31

Rangeview — Ethan Fray 64 yard pass from Reece Berkey (kick failed), 1:44

RUSHING

Mountain Range — Demarques Ortega 18-96, Justin Hixson 7-59, Clayton Do 7-(minus 25)

Rangeview — Reece Berkey 15-52, Trey Rogers 15-37, Davon Desmond 7-30, Ethan Fray 2-3

PASSING

Mountain Range — Do 6-15, 56 yards, 1 interception

Rangeview — Berkey 10-17, 166 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions

RECEIVING

Mountain Range — Logan Dexter 1-26, Anthony Garcia 2-24, Hixson 2-10, Caleb McClure 1-(minus 4)

Rangeview — Jacqui Lee-Ricks 1-78, Fray 5-76, Jeffrey Afriye 1-5, Kobe Frazier 2-5, Desmond 1-2