AURORA | There was certainly some drama involved in the closing stages of the Hog Wars contest Wednesday afternoon, but Rangeview again ended up on top of the annual strength and teamwork competition for Aurora linemen.

On a brutally hot day, the Raiders’ again defended their home turf — and parking lot, where an antique fire truck push took place — to hold off impressive Eaglecrest to win the event for the fourth straight season and 11th time in its 14-year history.

Gateway (2011), Overland (2012) and Cherokee Trail (2013) managed to deny Rangeview the Hog Wars crown in prior years and the Raptors — who featured University of Colorado commitment Jake Wiley and two highly-sought Division I prospects in Barrett “Bear” Miller and Reece Atteberry — were the greatest threat to the Raiders this time.

Coach Brandon Alconcel’s Rangeview 1 team finished first or second in all six events, however, to earn 45 points to the 41 of Eaglecrest, which ended the day with a dominant victory in the tug-o-war. Vista PEAK collected third place with 29 points.

2018 HOG WARS FINAL STANDINGS

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 1 45 points; 2. Eaglecrest 41; 3. Vista PEAK 29; 4. Aurora Central 24; Cherokee Trail 1 23; Cherokee Trail 2 22; Hinkley 15; Gateway 7; Rangeview 2 6