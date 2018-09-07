AURORA | It took until Week 3 of the new football season, but the Overland football team’s offense finally put points on the scoreboard.

The Trailblazers’ offense had been held under 100 yards of total offense and without a point in their opening two games against Smoky Hill and Regis Jesuit — the team’s lone score had come from its defense — but racked up more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday night’s 20-0 win over Aurora Central at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Junior quarterback Mark Thrower connected with senior wide receiver Jalon’e Rice on touchdown passes in both quarters of the first half for coach Steve Sewell’s Overland team, while junior Jawan Lacour padded the lead with a third quarter rushing score.

The Trailblazers (1-2) likely have had an even bigger offensive night if not for six turnovers and more than 100 yards of penalty yards marched off against them. Overland overcame the mistakes thanks to a defense that created four turnovers of its own and pitched its first shutout since Week 8 of last season against Smoky Hill.

Junior Jaheim Roper rushed for 137 yards for Overland, which got an efficient 6-for-7 performance from Thrower, who alternated under center with senior Luis Ruiz.

Coach Austin Able’s Aurora Central team dropped to 1-2 and was shut out for a second straight week following a 40-point output in Week 1. Sophomore quarterback Kurt Gallup threw for 101 yards, but was intercepted twice for the Trojans.

Overland travels to Fort Collins to take on Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in a Week 4 contest, while Aurora Central has a bye week ahead of its Sept. 21 contest against Vista PEAK at 6:30 p.m. at APS Stadium.

OVERLAND 20, AURORA CENTRAL 0



Score by quarters:

Overland 6 7 7 0 — 20

Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First quarter

Overland — Jalon’e Rice 21 yard pass from Mark Thrower (kick blocked), 5:55

Second quarter

Overland — Rice 13 pass from Thrower (Tulga Baasanjav kick), 11:16

Third quarter

Overland — Jawan Lacour 6 yard run (Baasanjav kick), 8:38

RUSHING

Overland — Jaheim Roper 27-137, Jawan Lacour 3-30, Luis Ruiz 5-11, Stephone’ Smiley 3-10, Jalil Ridley 1-0, Mark Thrower 3-(minus 10)

Aurora Central — Tavonne Burden 7-29, Foday Bayoh 9-18, Mike Thompson 1-4, Raul Varela 1-2, Kurt Gallup 10-(minus 3)

PASSING

Overland — Thrower 6-7, 66 yards, 2 touchdowns; Ruiz 2-8, 72 yards, 2 interceptions

Aurora Central — Gallup 10-30, 101 yards, 2 interceptions

RECEIVING

Overland — Delano Dickerson 1-43, Jalon’e Rice 2-34, Lacour 1-20, Wendell Cole 1-16, Kian Reagan 3-16

Aurora Central — Adonis Cannon 4-62, Charlton Vaughn 1-17, Bayoh 1-9, Laquan Bowie 2-6, Burden 1-4, Anthony Alvarado 1-3