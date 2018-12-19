AURORA | The Early Signing Period for prep football players proved exceptionally lucrative for the University of Northern Colorado, which collected five of Aurora’s top talents Wednesday.

Aurora Central teammates Kurt Gallup and Michael Thompson, Eaglecrest’s Elijah Anderson-Taylor, Smoky Hill’s David Hoage and Vista PEAK’s Jeremiah Blackwood all took advantage of the early period to join the Bears.

The five Northern Colorado recruits were among nine total around the city to sign on the first day of a tight window.

Eaglecrest offensive linemen Barrett “Bear” Miller and Jake Wiley signed with Stanford University and the University of Colorado, respectively, while Grandview’s Hayden Isenhart is headed to Montana State and Regis Jesuit running back Kiahn Martinez is bound for the University of Idaho.

AURORA EARLY NLI FOOTBALL SIGNINGS

Aurora Central: Kurt Gallup and Michael Thompson, Northern Colorado

Eaglecrest: Elijah Anderson-Taylor, Northern Colorado; Barrett “Bear” Miller, Stanford University; Jake Wiley, University of Colorado

Grandview: Hayden Isenhart, Montana State

Regis Jesuit: Kiahn Martinez, University of Idaho

Smoky Hill: David Hoage, Northern Colorado

Vista PEAK: Jeremiah Blackwood, Northern Colorado