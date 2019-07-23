The summer is officially over for players in the National Football League, with training camps beginning all over this week.

It’s the time where hundreds of hopefuls get their chance to establish professional football careers for themselves or further establish themselves.

A large number of former Aurora prep football standouts will be among those hoping to beat the odds and make it onto one of the 32 NFL teams as they begin preparations towards the new season.

Former Grandview star Eddie Yarbrough — an undrafted free agent himself — has carved out a spot in Buffalo, having played in 31 games (six starts) in two seasons with the Bills.

Jacob Martin, a Cherokee Trail product, is in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle drafted the defensive end out of Temple last season in the sixth round and Martin played in 16 games.

Former Gateway star Zack Golditch has bounced around in a short NFL career that has seen the offensive lineman appear on the roster or practice squad for at least a short period of time for the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and now Kansas City Chiefs.

Like Yarbrough a product of Grandview and the University of Wyoming, wide receiver Tanner Gentry is back with the Chicago Bears, where he has gone back-and-forth from the practice squad to the active roster. Gentry played in four games in the 2017 season and made three catches for 35 yards.

Ex-Grandview standout tight end Evan Baylis is on the training camp roster of the Green Bay Packers after coming into the league in 2017 on the practice squad of the Houston Texans.

Former Overland standout linebacker Tre Thomas went undrafted after completing his career at Colorado State University, but will be in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts after earning his way through a rookie minicamp.

Former Eaglecrest standout defensive lineman Deyon Sizer is in camp with the hometown Denver Broncos. Sizer played in 41 games for Colorado State-Pueblo and earned an invitation to Broncos training camp.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports