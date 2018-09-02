AURORA | The ice water bath chilled Michael Farda to the bone a little bit Saturday afternoon, but the Hinkley football coach didn’t mind a bit.

For only the second time in his two-plus seasons since taking over the Thunderbirds, Farda felt the sweet rewards of victories as his players joyously doused him with two coolers full of water following a 38-0 victory over Northridge at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Hinkley rushed for five touchdowns and held the visiting Grizzlies to just 65 yards of total offense to win its season opener for the first time since 2014. Farda’s team snapped an eight-game losing streak that stretched back to a Week 2 victory over Thornton last season.

The Thunderbirds recorded the program’s first shutout since a 6-0 victory over Aurora Central on Oct. 30, 2009, a span of 81 games.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

HINKLEY 38, NORTHRIDGE 0



Score by quarters:

Northridge 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hinkley 14 10 14 0 — 38

SCORING

First quarter

Hinkley — Leon Parham 31 yard run (Alan Acevedo kick), 5:52

Hinkley — Dorian Fox 11 yard run (Acevedo kick), 1:09

Second quarter

Hinkley — Acevedo 39 yard field goal, 5:35

Hinkley — JJ Lee 3 yard run (Acevedo kick), 1:09

Third quarter

Hinkley — Ty’ren Draper 42 yard run (Acevedo kick), 3:17

Hinkley — Lee 7 yard run (Acevedo kick), 1:16

RUSHING

Northridge: Israel Campa 15-43, Aaron Kness 10-15, Rodriguez 6-14, Starks 7-7, Chavarria 4-5

Hinkley: J.J. Lee 8-58, Ty’ren Draper 3-46, Leon Parham 6-40, Dorian Fox 3-19, Richard Taylor 8-17, Eddie Crews 4-15, Isaac Jefferson 1-6, Jerry Taylor 1-4, Cristian Gonzalez 1-1, Latrell Blake 1-(minus 4)

PASSING

Hinkley: Lee 1-4, 14 yards

RECEIVING

Hinkley: Harlan Potts 1-14